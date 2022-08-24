Mediterranean-style gated community located beside Yas Park which is in the heart of North Yas and set to create a new standard for parks in the UAE

Designed in response to growing demand for single-family homes and amenity-driven communities in one of Abu Dhabi’s most sought-after destinations

508 homes available to purchase for all nationalities from 1 September

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Aldar Properties (‘Aldar’) has announced the launch of Yas Park Gate, its latest gated community which will be located on the doorstep of Yas Park, a first of its kind family and recreational activity park in Abu Dhabi. As a natural progression in the development of the second phase of North Yas, the AED 1.15 billion residential development will complement the existing communities and feature 508 new homes spanning over 255,000 sqm.

The development boasts easy access to the 115,000 sqm Yas Park, which is half the size of Yas Mall and will set the benchmark for landscape design in the entire North Yas master development. Yas Park will define a new standard for parks in the UAE, bringing together an array of amenities for the first time in one space – it will be connected by a promenade that enables access to each feature as well as a walking and jogging track around the perimeter.

Residents from across Yas Island will enjoy a park that offers a mix of relaxing family focused amenities, such as a tranquil forest, shallow lagoon, canopied oasis, an interactive fountain, adventure playground, and a central lawn for concerts and live events. A variety of team sports and leisure activities can be enjoyed via community facilities designed for football, tennis, basketball, cricket, paddle tennis, beach volleyball, skater park and bounce park. Yas Park will also be home to a café featuring a decked terrace, where visitors can take time to pause and refresh.

Units at Yas Park Gate will be available for purchase by all nationalities from 1 September, and will offer buyers competitively priced single-family homes, from two- and three-bedroom townhouses starting at AED 1.74 million, to four-bedroom villas starting from AED 3.20 million. Inspired by customer desire for community living, homes in the gated development benefit from an elegant Mediterranean style of architecture, and buyers will have a choice of two interior colour options.

Commenting on the launch, Rashed Al Omaira, Chief Commercial Officer at Aldar Development, said: “Yas Park Gate represents the next stage of the broader North Yas masterplan, which will further solidify the island as one of Abu Dhabi’s most sought-after destinations. Our research has shown growing customer demand for amenity-driven communities, so that has been a core focus for this development. As such, we expect to see strong demand from both homeowners and international and local investors seeking an attractive investment opportunity.”

He added: “Yas Park Gate is within walking distance of Yas Park, which will provide residents and visitors with a full suite of recreational, leisure and entertainment offerings on their doorsteps. The park is designed to be enjoyed all year round and to cater for people of all ages and interests.”

In line with Aldar’s comprehensive sustainability strategy, the homes at Yas Park Gate are designed to achieve a two-pearl rating, as per the UAE’s Estidama sustainability rating system. Key sustainability measures taken at Yas Park Gate include efficient water fixtures and fittings that reduce consumption by 18%, the responsible sourcing of building materials to reduce the development’s carbon footprint, and using smart building designs and efficient cooling systems to achieve a 25% decrease in energy consumption. These ratings exceed those of similar developments across Abu Dhabi with Pearl 1 ratings, demonstrating Aldar’s commitment to supporting sustainability throughout its communities.

Construction of Yas Park Gate is due to begin in Q1 2023, with handovers expected to commence in Q1 2026. Customers interested in purchasing units at Yas Park Gate can visit the Aldar’s Sales Centre at Aldar Square or contact the Aldar Sales Centre by phone on 800-ALDAR/800-25327 or via email on customermanagement@aldar.com.

