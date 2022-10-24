Designed in response to growing demand for sustainable and spacious living, lifestyle amenities and customisable design

First phase launch includes 207 four-, five-, and six-bedroom homes available exclusively for UAE nationals

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Aldar Properties (‘Aldar’) announced today the launch of Saadiyat Lagoons, a nature-inspired residential community surrounded by stunning mangroves and overlooking the Arabian Gulf. The new development is located on the east side of Abu Dhabi’s Saadiyat Island, and available exclusively for UAE national buyers.

The first phase of the integrated development will see 207 villas released on 3 November, with prices starting from AED 6.1 million. Properties are available in four-, five- and six-bedroom layouts, offering buyers a wide choice of villa living in a unique setting. The community has been designed with a series of residential clusters in three zones and each zone will feature homes with distinct architectural styles catering to the tastes of Aldar’s local customer base.

Internally, all villas will have a cool or warm colour scheme and a choice of standard or premium finishes. Customers will also have the choice to further customise their homes with the option to add a private pod in their garden that can be used as a majlis or home office.

The community will feature a range of exciting amenities including an eco-corniche, amphitheatre, dry deck water play area, skate park, paddle, basketball, and volleyball courts, climbing wall, playgrounds and ample green spaces and parks. Within the community, residents will also have access to schools and early learning centres, retail and F&B outlets, a health clinic, petrol stations, a multi-purpose event venue, barbeque and picnic areas, mosques and three Majalises.

The development forms part of Aldar’s broader master plan for Saadiyat Island and will be located in close proximity to immersive cultural destination, Saadiyat Grove, as well as the idyllic Soul Beach at Mamsha Al Saadiyat. The community will be situated within the 6.2 million sqm land plot acquired by Aldar earlier in 2022.

Commenting on the launch, Rashed Al Omaira, Chief Commercial Officer at Aldar Development, said: “Saadiyat Lagoons is located on one of the most desirable pieces of land in Abu Dhabi, which makes it an incredibly exciting proposition. Each aspect of the development has been carefully planned in response to the changing needs of our customers, including the amenities, sustainable design, and options for home customisation. Once completed, the community will boost Saadiyat Island’s position as a fully developed residential, cultural, and leisure destination and we expect to see strong demand amongst UAE nationals.”

With a full suite of cultural, recreational, and leisure amenities on Saadiyat Island and the adjacent Yas Island, customers will be able to enjoy all the islands have to offer, including luxury beach resorts, cultural destinations, and top educational institutes such as Cranleigh School and New York University.

Reflecting the natural beauty of the surrounding mangroves, and as part of Aldar’s long-standing commitment to sustainability, Saadiyat Lagoons will feature a range of sustainable design and building measures. Solar panels will be installed across the community to power the water heaters, and efficient water features will reduce water usage by approximately 50%, among a range of other sustainability initiatives. The entire community is targeted to achieve an Estidama pearl rating, with many elements set to exceed two pearls.

Construction of Saadiyat Lagoons is due to begin in Q2 2023, with handovers expected to commence in early Q2 2026. Customers interested in purchasing units at Saadiyat Lagoons can visit the Aldar’s Sales Centre at Aldar Square or contact the Aldar Sales Centre by phone on 800-ALDAR/800-25327 or via email on customermanagement@aldar.com.

About Aldar

Aldar Properties PJSC is the leading real estate developer and manager in the UAE with a diversified and sustainable operating model centered around two core businesses: Aldar Development and Aldar Investment.

Aldar Development is a master developer of integrated, liveable, and thriving communities across Abu Dhabi’s most desirable destinations, including Yas Island, Saadiyat Island, Al Raha, and Reem Island. It is responsible for developing Aldar’s c. 69 million sqm land bank and includes three businesses: Aldar Projects, which manages Aldar's fee-based development management business including government housing and infrastructure projects; Aldar Ventures, which incubates and nurtures new business opportunities and innovation areas; and Aldar Egypt, the platform focused on developing mixed-use communities in Egypt.

Aldar Investment houses Aldar’s core asset management business comprising over AED 30 billion portfolio of investment grade and income-generating real estate assets diversified across retail, residential, commercial, hospitality, and logistics segments. Aldar Logistics owns a 70% stake in Abu Dhabi Business Hub which owns a strategically located warehousing, industrial, and office complex in Industrial City Abu Dhabi with a total net lettable area of c. 166,000 sqm. Aldar Investment also manages three core platforms: Aldar Education, Aldar Estates, and Aldar Hospitality and Leisure. Aldar Education includes Aldar’s entire educational portfolio, including Aldar Academies, the leading education group in Abu Dhabi, with 21 schools, over 27,000 students, and a growing network of 3,000 educators from over 100 nationalities, offering a wide range of curriculum and ancillary services such as a Teacher Training Academy. Aldar Estates consolidates Aldar’s Retail Operations alongside existing Residential and Commercial real estate operations within Provis and will further include Community Management under one integrated property management platform. Aldar Hospitality and Leisure looks after Aldar’s portfolio of hotel and leisure assets, which are anchored around Yas Island and Saadiyat, in addition to Ras Al Khaimah. It includes Aldar’s portfolio of 13 hotels, comprising over 4,250 hotel keys and managing operations across golf courses, beach clubs, and marinas.

Aldar’s shares are traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (Stock quote: ALDAR:UH), and is a profitable, cash-generative business that provides recurring revenues, and benefits from a diverse and supportive shareholder base. Aldar operates according to high standards of corporate governance and is committed to operating a long-term and sustainable business in order to provide ongoing value for its shareholders.

Aldar is driven by a vision to be a leading real estate developer and manager in the region by playing a key role in the development of quality, comfortable, desirable destinations that people can live in, work at and visit.

For more information on Aldar please visit www.aldar.com