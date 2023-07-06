Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Students of Bateen World Academy, the exclusive International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP) school within the Aldar Academies group, which is part of Aldar Education, have demonstrated exceptional academic performance, as reflected by their remarkable IB exam results. The students have achieved an average point score of 33, surpassing the international average of 30.2 points. Furthermore, 95% of the students have successfully passed the IB examination, exceeding the global pass rate of 79.3%.

Rawan Najim, who intends to study genetics at the University of Toronto in Canada, is the top achiever at the Bateen World Academy with an impressive average point score of 44. Deeksha Chaudhuri, who plans to pursue engineering at Princeton University in the United States, and Sona Sedrakyan, who aims to study medicine, have achieved 42 points. Mustafa Rashed, who intends to study finance at the University of Leeds in the UK, and Frank Yeh, who eyes pursuing a career in game development, have achieved 39 points.

Commenting on the results, Neal Dilk, Principal of Bateen World Academy, said: “We are incredibly proud of our students’ outstanding achievements in the IB exams this year. These remarkable results are a testament to their resilience and pursuit of excellence, further building upon our school's established track record of surpassing the IBDP world average results for five years. These exceptional outcomes symbolise the transformative power of lifelong learning and the limitless potential of the global citizens we have nurtured within our inclusive, learner-centred environment. I wish our students all the best in their future endeavours.”

Stephen Sharples, Executive Director of Education at Aldar Education, added: “We are thrilled with the outstanding results achieved by our students in the IB examinations. What truly impresses us is the incredible diversity of fields they aspire to explore in their future studies. It is a testament to the well-rounded education they have received at Aldar Academies, which encourages students to explore and uncover their passions, including futuristic fields such as game development. We have every confidence that they will excel in their chosen fields and make a positive impact in the world. On behalf of Aldar Education’s family, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to our students and their families, as well as our educators who have played an instrumental role in this journey of success."

Established in 2011, Bateen World Academy is a co-educational day school providing learning opportunities that appropriately challenge every child, allowing them to learn in a safe and caring environment. The curriculum is based on an adapted English National Curriculum and progresses through the International Baccalaureate Primary Years Program (PYP) in primary school, through I/GCSE in middle school, and culminates with the International Baccalaureate Diploma Program in senior school.

Part of Aldar Education, Bateen World Academy is one of Aldar Academies, a leading provider of private education across a network of seven academies. This extensive network enables each school to access expertise and support, further elevating the quality of education provided. Aldar Education is committed to delivering the highest standards of education and inspiring a love of learning, with plans to grow its current schools and expand its student capacity in the coming years.

For more information about Bateen World Academy and Aldar Academies, please visit https://www.bateenworldacademy.ae/ and https://www.aldaracademies.com/.

-Ends-

About Aldar Education

Aldar Education is the leading education provider in Abu Dhabi, with over 34,000 students across 27 operated and managed schools and a growing network of 4,000 educators from over 100 nationalities. As one of the most sought-after institutions, Aldar Education delivers inclusive, sustainable, and innovative learning through a wide range of curriculum and ancillary services, ensuring a holistic approach to transformational growth through agility and sustainability.

With excellence at the heart of its operations, Aldar Education is driven by a vision to deliver the highest standards of globally relevant education. It is committed to cultivating the most sustainable and inclusive learning communities that enrich every aspect of a student's life, directly supporting the UAE's vision for a sustainable knowledge-based economy.

Aldar Education includes Aldar Properties' entire educational portfolio. Aldar Properties PJSC is the UAE's leading real estate developer and manager. It is committed to operating a long-term and sustainable business to provide ongoing value for its shareholders.

For more information on Aldar Education, please visit www.aldareducation.com

For Media Enquires, contact:

Radwa El Taweel

Brunswick Group

AldarEducation@brunswickgroup.com