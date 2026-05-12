The partners will develop a variety of communities in Abu Dhabi to expand housing choice and raise quality of life across a range of market segments

Urban lifestyle-focused communities designed in line with DMT’s Value Housing Programme will be developed with walkable neighbourhoods, green public spaces, retail, schools, and essential amenities

The partners will also activate an undeveloped island for the first time, creating a new waterfront residential and lifestyle destination in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Aldar and the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) have announced a landmark public-private partnership to deliver new integrated communities spanning more than 20 million square metres across five strategic locations in Abu Dhabi.

The new communities will bring together residential, retail, educational, and lifestyle offerings within thoughtfully planned, walkable neighbourhoods featuring green public spaces and seamless connectivity to Abu Dhabi’s wider transport networks. The master developments will draw on Aldar’s extensive expertise delivering some of Abu Dhabi’s most iconic destinations such as Saadiyat Island, Yas Island, and Al Raha Beach.

The collaboration directly supports the emirate’s broader urban development and housing priorities, including the expansion of the Value Housing Programme, a DMT-led initiative that increases access to high-quality, affordable rental housing in Abu Dhabi. The agreement also represents a new model for urban development in the emirate, one that aligns housing accessibility, community building, and long-term economic growth within a single, coordinated framework, with DMT contributing land and Aldar serving as master developer.

The partnership was inaugurated during the Abu Dhabi Infrastructure Summit (ADIS) 2026 in the presence of His Excellency Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, His Excellency Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport - Abu Dhabi, and His Excellency Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Aldar. The agreement was signed by His Excellency Abdulla Mohamed Al Blooshi, Director General of the Urban Planning and Permits Centre at the Department of Municipalities and Transport, and Talal Al Dhiyebi, Group Chief Executive Officer of Aldar.

Talal Al Dhiyebi, Group Chief Executive Officer of Aldar, said: “This strategic partnership marks an important step in shaping Abu Dhabi’s next phase of urban growth. As the emirate continues to attract residents, businesses, and investment, there is a growing need for thoughtfully planned destinations that expand housing choice across multiple market segments while enhancing quality of life. Through this collaboration with DMT, we will shape communities that will meet evolving market needs and support the emirate’s long-term development ambitions. The scale and breadth of these projects reflect Aldar’s strong conviction in the long-term fundamentals of Abu Dhabi’s real estate market and our continued confidence in the emirate’s economic growth trajectory.”

His Excellency Abdulla Mohamed Al Blooshi, Director General of the Urban Planning and Permits Centre at the Department of Municipalities and Transport said: This partnership with Aldar represents a new model for Abu Dhabi’s urban development, one that brings together strategic master planning, private-sector execution capability, and government oversight to deliver transformational growth. By collaborating with a trusted partner like Aldar, DMT can accelerate the delivery of the housing and mixed-use communities Abu Dhabi needs, while maintaining the highest standards of planning, sustainability, and quality of life.”

At the heart of the partnership is a commitment to expanding housing choice for both sale and rent, while raising the standard of community living across Abu Dhabi. At Muwaylih, Mussafah, Al Zahiya and Al Faya, the partners will create a mix of lifestyle-focused developments and Value Housing Programme homes, with design inspiration taken from the unique character and qualities of each area, serving residents across a range of market segments.

These communities are designed to offer a quality of life defined by walkable neighbourhoods, green public spaces, schools, retail, and places to gather, connected to the wider city and built around the lifestyle needs of the people who will call them home. Strategically located along major road networks, each destination will offer seamless connectivity across Abu Dhabi while fostering a strong sense of place and belonging.

The partnership marks a significant expansion of the Value Housing Programme, building on a recently announced commitment to develop two integrated communities in Mohamed Bin Zayed City and Baniyas that will deliver 9,000 residential units to Abu Dhabi’s rental market.

The partners will also activate Al Mihsinah Island for the first time, creating a landmark waterfront community. Designed to combine natural coastal surroundings with thoughtfully planned residential neighbourhoods and lifestyle amenities, the development will offer a living experience that blends wellness, tranquillity, and connectivity within a waterfront setting.The partnership is a direct expression of Abu Dhabi’s urban development strategy, one that places integrated community planning, housing accessibility, and long-term liveability at its core. By combining public-sector land stewardship with private-sector development expertise, Aldar and DMT are establishing a model for purposeful and inclusive development that can be replicated across the emirate.



For further information, please contact:

Media

Obaid Al Yammahi

Aldar Properties

Sarah Abdelbary

Brunswick

aldar@brunswickgroup.com

About Aldar

Aldar is the leading real estate developer, manager, and investor in Abu Dhabi, with a growing presence across the United Arab Emirates, the Middle East North Africa, and Europe. The company has two core business segments, Aldar Development and Aldar Investment.

Aldar Development is a master developer of a 69 million sqm strategic landbank, creating integrated and thriving communities across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Ras Al Khaimah's most desirable destinations. The delivery of Aldar's developments is managed by Aldar Projects, which is also a key partner of the Abu Dhabi government in delivering housing and infrastructure projects across the UAE's capital. Internationally, Aldar Development wholly owns UK real estate developer London Square, as well as a majority stake in leading Egyptian real estate development company, SODIC.

Aldar Investment houses a core asset management business comprising a portfolio of more than AED 52 billion worth of investment grade and income-generating real estate assets diversified across retail, residential, commercial, logistics, and hospitality segments. It manages four core platforms: Aldar Investment Properties, Aldar Hospitality, Aldar Education, and Aldar Estates.

For more information on Aldar please visit www.aldar.com or follow us on:

About the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT)

Established in 2019, the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) was created by merging the Department of Urban Planning and Municipalities with the Department of Transport.

DMT’s mandate is simple: devising, delivering, and developing services that enable the entire Abu Dhabi community to realise its full potential, while strengthening the Emirate’s reputation as a world-class destination to live, work, and visit. Empowered by the values of good governance, the department actively supports the Abu Dhabi government's ambition to spearhead progressive urban planning and transportation, resulting in economic growth and transformative investments across the Emirate.

From infrastructure, facilities, and transportation to pedestrian and cycling pathways, parks, schools, places of worship, and more, DMT strives to meet every resident's needs and enhance their overall quality of life.

This is achieved by providing efficient services across three regional municipalities – Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra – and overseeing the ongoing development of the emirate’s land, air, and maritime transport networks.

Driven by innovation and sustainability, DMT aims to build smart cities, adapt to change, and sustain prosperity for future generations across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

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