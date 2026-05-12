Manama, Bahrain: Beyon held a special ceremony to celebrate a distinguished group of employees from across the company, in recognition of their exceptional efforts and outstanding professionalism in supporting customers, colleagues, and the community.

Employees were recognised for their dedication and continued commitment, with awards presented by Beyon Group CEO Andrew Kvaalseth and Chief Human Resources Officer Faisal Al Jalahma, in the presence of members of the executive management team.

Beyon is proud to celebrate the strong spirit of teamwork among its employees, as well as their deep sense of responsibility and dedication in serving the nation.

NOTE: This press release has been issued by Beyon Corporate Communications & Sustainability Department. For further information, please contact Public.Relations@beyon.com

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ABOUT BEYON:

Beyon is a global technology group, dedicated to bringing technology closer to people and businesses with best-in-class connectivity and digital solutions. As a group, Beyon is focused on creating a prosperous digital growth portfolio through its subsidiary companies Batelco, Beyon Money, Beyon Cyber, Beyon Solutions, and Beyon Connect. Beyon also supports a successful group of international investments, subsidiaries and affiliates in several locations including Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Egypt, the Maldives, The Channel Islands, Isle of Man, Diego Garcia, St. Helena, Ascension Island, and the Falkland Islands.

Beyon is a listed entity on the Bahrain Bourse, for more information visit www.beyon.com