In collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Family Business Council

BOSTON/LONDON AND ABU DHABI, UAE – Partners Capital Investment Group (“Partners Capital”), In collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Family Business Council affiliated with the Abu Dhabi Chamber, announced the opening of its newest office in Abu Dhabi. The event was attended by His Excellency Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Cultural Advisor to His Highness the President of the State; His Excellency Arjun Raghavan, CEO of Partners Capital; His Excellency Khaled Abdulkarim Al Fahim, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Family Business Council; His Excellency Masood Al Masood, Vice Chairman of the Council and Treasurer of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, along with a large number of dignitaries, businessmen, and investors from Abu Dhabi and beyond.

Partners Capital is a leading global investment firm with over $75 billion in assets under management[1], celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. The Firm provides bespoke investment solutions through its global scale and a robust network of investment partnerships across asset classes with a highly customized, client-centric approach. With a strong team of more than 400 professionals across 10 offices, Partners Capital acts on behalf of more than 600 clients around the world across recognized endowments, foundations, prominent families, and senior investment professionals including: INSEAD Business School, Eton College, Universities of Oxford and Cambridge, Guggenheim Foundation, The Metropolitan Opera, San Francisco Symphony, among others.

The UAE: A Strategic Investment Destination

“Our decision to open in Abu Dhabi reflects our trust in the UAE’s leadership and the institutions they have built,” said Arjun Raghavan, Chief Executive Officer of Partners Capital. “The rule of law, the depth of their capital markets, and the caliber of talent the UAE is attracting and developing make the region a structurally compelling place to invest from and invest in. With the new office, we look forward to being long-term partners in support of the ambitions of the UAE’s institutions and families to progress their multi-generational impact.”

Memorandum of Understanding

Partners Capital is honored to have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with the Abu Dhabi Family Business Council to establish a framework for collaboration in support of the Emirate’s family business community. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to knowledge exchange, capability development, and the long-term success of the region’s family businesses across generations.

“Abu Dhabi is built as a capital of capital, attracting leading institutions and fostering an ecosystem of trust, innovation, and collaboration,” said His Excellency Khaled Al Fahim, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Family Business Council. “Partners Capital’s expansion to the UAE adds to a healthy portfolio of businesses alike, and underpins Abu Dhabi’s investment environment and the drive to nurture meaningful partnerships.”

“Our team has remained actively engaged in the UAE, and the Abu Dhabi office opening reflects our long-term commitment to the region. We are here to partner with our clients through the UAE’s dynamic market cycles and to support the continued development in Abu Dhabi’s world-class investment ecosystem,” said Issam Hamid, Partner & Head of Middle East at Partners Capital.

The Abu Dhabi office builds on Partners Capital’s established and continuous presence in the UAE, reflecting the Firm’s confidence in the region’s growth. Abu Dhabi is one of the world’s pre-eminent capital hubs and is experiencing a generational shift in its institutionalization of capital, increasing adopting the formal structures, diversified portfolios, and more systematic approaches to risk and liquidity that mirror the resilience and discipline of the world’s leading endowments.

[1] Firm AUM as of December 31, 2025