New Sysmex Blood Science Track line brings greater speed, precision, and capacity to Al Mokhtabar’s Mega Lab, where 100% of hematology laboratory processes are now fully automated



Cairo, Egypt: Al Mokhtabar, Egypt's leading diagnostics brand, today launched a new fully automated hematology line at the Mega Lab, its flagship central facility and one of the most sophisticated and advanced laboratories in the region. The upgrade strengthens the country's diagnostic infrastructure and the quality of care delivered to patients and physicians nationwide.

The new Sysmex Blood Science Track line is the latest milestone in Al Mokhtabar's continued investment in the Mega Lab, equipping physicians with faster, more precise results that sharpen clinical decision-making across the hematology healthcare ecosystem.



The Mega Lab is the central engine powering Al Mokhtabar's 460+ branches and home-visit operations, making it the biggest diagnostics chain in the Middle East. The fully automated and integrated facility, built for diagnostic excellence at scale, moves large sample volumes through standardized testing, real-time tracking, and rigorous review, setting an international benchmark for centralized diagnostics in Egypt and the wider region.



"This new line is more than a technology upgrade; it is part of Al Mokhtabar's broader commitment to advancing the standard of diagnostics available to physicians and patients in Egypt," said Dr. Hend El Sherbini, Chief Executive Officer of Integrated Diagnostics Holdings (IDH), the parent company of Al Mokhtabar. "Every result generated at the Mega Lab informs a clinical decision, a treatment pathway, or a moment of reassurance for a patient. By investing in advanced automation and specialist expertise, we are equipping the healthcare ecosystem with the speed, precision, and reliability it needs to deliver better outcomes, strengthening the role diagnostics play in Egypt's wider healthcare sector."



The Sysmex Blood Science Track line expands the Mega Lab's hematology capacity to over 1,000 tests per hour, delivering the precision and consistency complex diagnostics demand. Hematology testing plays a critical role in supporting physicians’ diagnostic and patient monitoring decisions. A Complete Blood Count (CBC), for example, provides valuable insights into a patient’s overall health status, enables the monitoring of key clinical indicators, and helps assess the patient’s response to treatment.

The system guides every sample through its required testing stages with minimal manual intervention; verifying results, repeating tests where indicated, and triggering reflex testing per defined protocols. The result: faster turnaround, and more specialist time directed to the cases that need it most.

For patients, the upgrade means faster results and a more seamless journey. For physicians, it means dependable answers sooner, sharpening decisions on diagnosis, treatment, and follow-up.



The new line joins the Mega Lab's broader automation infrastructure, built in partnership with leading international diagnostic technology providers including Roche, Siemens, and Sysmex. Each anchors a specific testing discipline, with the latest addition dedicated to advancing hematology.



"Our sustained investment in the Mega Lab reflects Al Mokhtabar's long-term commitment to building the diagnostic infrastructure Egypt's healthcare sector relies on," said Sherif El Zeiny, Vice President and Group Chief Financial Officer of Integrated Diagnostics Holdings (IDH). "Since 2015, IDH has invested in expanding the capacity of the Mega Lab, introducing advanced testing techniques, and automating the majority of its operations to serve millions of patients through one central platform. We will continue directing investment toward the precision, reliability, and speed that define the standard of care Al Mokhtabar delivers, and that Egypt's physicians and patients depend on."



The Mega Lab brings together more than 300 specialists and physicians across hematology, clinical chemistry, immunology, molecular biology, genetics, microbiology, transplantation testing, and food and water analysis. It offers over 3,000 tests and parameters — including more than 300 specialized parameters not widely available elsewhere — alongside advanced capabilities in metabolic disorders, heavy metals, and molecular diagnostics.