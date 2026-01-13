Dubai, UAE — As global leaders from across the food and beverage industry converge in Dubai for the 31st edition of Gulfood 2026, Al Maya Group reaffirms its position as a key enabler of international food trade, FMCG distribution, and retail excellence across the Middle East and beyond.

Scheduled from January 26 to 30, 2026, Gulfood 2026 will be staged across two major venues — the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) and the Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC) at Expo City Dubai — marking a historic expansion of the world’s largest food and beverage sourcing platform.

With thousands of exhibitors, representation from nearly 200 countries, and hundreds of thousands of products across 12 sector verticals, this edition sets new global benchmarks for scale, connectivity, and industry influence.

A Global Platform for the Future of Food

Held under the theme “The Global Food Reset,” Gulfood 2026 will spotlight the critical priorities shaping tomorrow’s food systems — sustainable sourcing, resilient supply chains, digital transformation, and innovation-driven growth. Flagship initiatives such as the Gulfood World Economy Summit and Future Food500 Forum will convene policymakers, CEOs, and industry leaders to address food security, climate-smart value chains, and emerging consumption trends.

As a long-standing participant in Gulfood, Al Maya Group continues to play an active role in advancing cross-border trade and enabling brands to scale efficiently across regional markets.

Strategic Vision in a Transforming Global Marketplace

Founded in 1982, Al Maya Group brings over four decades of distribution expertise and market insight to Gulfood 2026. With a strong footprint across the GCC and an expanding regional presence, the Group has built a reputation as a trusted gateway for international and regional brands seeking sustainable growth, operational excellence, and deep market penetration.

While India’s Partner Country status at Gulfood 2026 adds a significant dimension to this year’s edition, Al Maya Group’s showcase reflects its globally diversified sourcing and brand portfolio, underpinned by strong trade relationships spanning Asia, Europe, USA and the Middle East.

Leadership Perspective

Commenting on the occasion, Kamal Vachani, Deputy CEO, Group Director & Partner, Al Maya Group, said:

“Gulfood has evolved into the world’s most influential platform for food trade and collaboration. At Gulfood 2026, Al Maya Group will demonstrate how strong partnerships, technology-led distribution, and responsible sourcing enable brands from around the world to succeed in dynamic regional markets. Our focus remains on building scalable platforms that connect global manufacturing excellence with the evolving needs of consumers.”

A Diverse Portfolio Anchored in Consumer Trust

At Gulfood 2026, Al Maya Group will present a curated portfolio of established household and specialty brands across key categories, reflecting its ability to adapt to changing consumer preferences while maintaining quality and value.

This diversified portfolio underscores Al Maya Group’s category expertise and its ability to build brands across both mass and premium segments.

Technology, Supply Chain Innovation & Market Reach

Aligned with the themes of Gulfood 2026, Al Maya Group continues to invest in advanced digital infrastructure to enhance supply chain efficiency and responsiveness. The Group’s capabilities include modern Warehouse Management Systems (WMS), automated order fulfilment, mobile sales force solutions, and real-time business intelligence tools — ensuring compliance, traceability, and speed to market.

Today, Al Maya Group’s integrated distribution and retail ecosystem supports operations across the UAE, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, and Bahrain, serving hundreds of retail outlets, over 500 business partners, and thousands of B2B customers across the region.

Invitation to Collaborate

At Gulfood 2026, Al Maya Group invites global manufacturers, innovators, and strategic partners to engage in meaningful dialogue, explore new collaborations, and unlock scalable growth opportunities. The Group’s booth will serve as a dynamic hub for product discovery, partnership discussions, and insights into regional market expansion.

About Al Maya Group

Established in 1982, Al Maya Group is one of the UAE’s most respected FMCG distribution and retail enterprises, headquartered in Dubai with extensive operations across the GCC.

Representing a diversified portfolio of over 100 international and regional brands, the Group operates a robust network of supermarkets, distribution centres, and strategic partnerships across multiple consumer channels.