Abu Dhabi, UAE – Auto Central, Al Masaood Group’s multi-brand service and repair centre is running a mega sale on quality-approved pre-owned vehicles. The sale, running until the end of May 2024, offers customers excellent value for money.

Under this initiative, customers can save up to AED 16,000 on Auto Central’s quality-approved pre-owned vehicle selections across a variety of brands. Making the offer even more appealing is the option of a buy now pay later (in 4 months) plan and a 50% discount on processing fees. The offer can be availed on a wide range of cars at the Auto Central Used Cars showrooms in Mussafah M12, Abu Dhabi and Al Quoz in Dubai.

Auto Central, part of Al Masaood Group, is a multi-brand automotive centre that offers comprehensive car services as well as a wide selection of verified pre-owned vehicles. It operates five dedicated service centres across the UAE in addition to a pre-owned showroom in Dubai, all of which provide high-quality car solutions at competitive rates. Operated by experienced professionals according to the best dealership standards, Auto Central’s services include maintenance, periodic mechanical & accident repairs as well as insurance claims.

Auto Central also oversees a state-of-the-art showroom which features verified pre-owned vehicles that pass through a rigorous 190-point vehicle check and reconditioning process for the highest customer satisfaction level. With its services, Auto Central seeks to become the UAE’s most trusted and preferred brand in its field. For more information and booking services, please visit https://showroom.autocentraluae.com/.