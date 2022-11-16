Abu Dhabi:- Al Masaood Tyres, Batteries and Accessories (TBA) Division has unveiled its new e-commerce portal for its multi-brand vehicle products and services, a move that will effectively synchronise the customer’s retail experience with their virtual experience.

The launch will level up and personalise the customers’ purchase experience. It will also meet the rising demand for seamless omnichannel shopping of top-notch vehicle solutions and services.

The new website enables Al Masaood TBA customers to make inquiries, book car maintenance services and purchase products from the comfort of their homes. Customers have the option of visiting any of the Al Masaood TBA locations that are conveniently located across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and the Western Region for product installation, or enjoy home services by TBA’s specialised van assist and skilled technical team.

Amongst the products featured on the website are a wide range of Bridgestone tyres, being that Al Masaood TBA is the global brand’s exclusive partner in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region.

Salah Adib, General Manager of Al Masaood TBA Division, said: “The brand-new e-commerce platform adds value to and complements the shopping experience of customers at our retail locations. It is interactive, easy to navigate and contains comprehensive details about our solutions and services. This latest development reflects our strategic customer-focused business approach. With the new website, we are once again making convenience, innovation, and technology an intrinsic factor in every stage of our customers’ journey.”

The rollout of the website also forms part of Al Masaood TBA’s strategy to strengthen its digital presence. To check out the new website, visit https://masaoodtba.com/.

-Ends-

About Al Masaood TBA

The Al Masaood Tyres, Batteries & Accessories Division (TBA) is part of Al Masaood Group, a highly diversified group of companies and an icon in the UAE’s automotive industry. TBA is the authorised distributor of the complete Bridgestone and Trazano Tyre range for cars, trucks, industrial, agricultural and earth mover vehicles in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region.

Al Masaood TBA operates several Bridgestone FirstStop outlets across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region. FirstStop is Bridgestone’s Tyre and Auto-Care retail chain, that was first established in Europe in 1994. The Division is also the exclusive distributor of TotalEnergies branded lubricants in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region, and has an established a chain of "Rapid Oil Change" centres within its FirstStop outlets to offer services such as tyre change and brake replacement.

The Division was awarded the Gulf Cooperation Council Distributor of the Year by the Bridgestone Corporation on many occasions. Sales and distribution are achieved through an appointed dealer network which is supported by the division's own showrooms in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Mussafah. A centralised warehousing and logistics operation ensures that products are always available to the dealers.

For more information about our products, and services, visit www.masaoodtba.com You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

For more information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group

Email : media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com

Marwa Kaabour

Group Marketing & Corporate Communications Manager

Email: marwa_kaabour@masaood.com