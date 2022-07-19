Abu Dhabi- Al Masaood Automobiles - the automotive arm of the Al Masaood Group and the exclusive distributor for Nissan vehicles in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region - has its popular ‘Al Masaood Confidence’ Programme with attractive benefits to Nissan Certified Pre-owned Vehicles (CPOV).

Under the ‘Nissan Intelligent Choice’, Al Masaood Automobiles offers a range of certified pre-owned vehicles, including sedans and SUVs. The certified pre-owned vehicles (CPOV) under this initiative undergo a strict 167-point inspection and reconditioning process, focusing on the cosmetic and mechanical aspects of the vehicle to provide the customers with confidence and trust while purchasing. Along with this, they offer comprehensive benefits such as warranty for 12 months or 30,000 kms, extended warranty coverage for Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Mediterranean Region (MED), 24-hour roadside assistance for one year under the Nissan Intelligent Choice warranty, one-off five-day car replacement in case of any failure, complete service, and inspection before delivery.

Nissan buyers can also avail the Al Masaood Confidence Programme on certified pre-owned vehicles (CPOVs). With an appealing monthly payment plan, buyers can also take advantage of the Al Masaood Confidence Programme, which gives 15-days exchange guarantee. This indicates that if the customer is not satisfied with their pre-owned vehicle, they can exchange their car for a different model of their choice. Aside from the 15-days exchange guarantee, the programme also offers five-years warranty, Al Masaood Service Inclusive, and roadside assistance.

Bachir Gemayel, Sales and Marketing Director of Al Masaood Automobiles said: “We seek to have an everlasting relationship with our customers by providing them with complete confidence and peace of mind throughout their Certified Pre-owned Vehicle (CPOV) ownership journey with us. This further reflects our efforts to meet the growing needs of our customers. We intend to deliver our services with higher standards of quality, safety, and value for money. We will continue to further improve our customers' experiences to ensure their journey with us is seamless and enjoyable.”

To view the whole range of Nissan certified pre-owned vehicles available at Al Masaood Automobiles, please visit Nissan or call 800 300 900.