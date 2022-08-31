Abu Dhabi: Al Masaood Automobiles, the exclusive distributor for Nissan, INFINITI, and Renault in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western region, has collaborated with Dubai Islamic Bank, the largest Islamic bank in the UAE and one of the biggest auto finance providers in the country, to offer deferred payment services to its customers in an effort to further improve their overall experience.

Under this partnership, customers booking their vehicle in September 2022 can pay the deferred amount in 2023. The aim of this partnership is to make it easier and convenient for Al Masaood Automobiles’ customers as they will now be able to manage their car purchase using payment plans that are customised to their needs.

Additionally, buyers can also avail benefits from Al Masaood Confidence Programme which includes a 15-day exchange guarantee, up to 5 years of warranty, Al Masaood service inclusive, and roadside assistance.

This collaboration comes in line with changing buyer preferences, as customers in the UAE are increasingly becoming aware of the benefits of deferred payment finance options. According to a survey conducted by VISA[1] recently, 82% of respondents indicated their willingness to use ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ options for their purchases, thus highlighting the increasing popularity of this purchase option.

Bachir Gemayel, Sales and Marketing Director, Al Masaood Automobiles said: “Our collaboration with Dubai Islamic Bank is aimed at delivering simple and convenient payment solutions to our customers. Deferred payments have greatly risen in popularity in the market, and as a customer-centric dealership, we constantly work towards providing our customers with quality service and peace of mind in their journey with us, through innovative solutions and approaches. Having Dubai Islamic Bank as our partner in this offering will give our customers access to attractive auto finance solutions and benefits that have been tailored to their needs.”

Sanjay Malhotra, Chief Consumer Banking Officer at Dubai Islamic Bank, said: “We are pleased to collaborate with Al Masaood Automobiles on this unique campaign which allows customers to make deferred payments based on their preferences. As one of the largest auto finance providers in the UAE, we understand our customers’ needs very well. This is also a key factor in building successful solutions for our partners.”

“Being one of the most progressive Islamic financial institutions in the world, our aim has always been to offer customer centric propositions through strategic partnerships across the customer’s car buying journey, and we truly believe that this initiative will further enable simplicity and convenience for Al Masaood Automobiles’ customers.”

Al Masaood Automobiles, in partnership with Dubai Islamic Bank, has been offering seamless finance solutions with efficient and secure payment options. In 2020, the company has been awarded as one of the bank’s distinguished partners due to the significant contribution it has made to their auto finance business. Al Masaood Automobiles was the first ever car dealer in the UAE to have received the award in the 40-year history of Auto Finance in Dubai Islamic Bank.

About Al Masaood Automobiles

Al Masaood Automobiles – authorized distributor of Nissan, INFINITI and Renault in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and the Western Region for over 38 years, brings to its customers a complete range of the most reliable 4x4, luxury, passenger and commercial vehicles, efficiently catering to a large and diverse number of individual, fleet and government users.

Al Masaood Automobiles’ extensive network coverage includes 8 showrooms for new cars, and 3 showrooms for used cars in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and the Western Region – including the flagship showroom complex at Musaffah with dedicated new vehicle delivery centre; 6 Service Centres and 7 Spare Parts outlets. Recently the company inaugurated the state-of-the-art 'R-Store' as an innovative one stop shop for Renault customers.

Al Masaood Automobiles had previously scooped the prestigious Nissan Global Dealer Award in 2013 and 2019 and has been the recipient of the ‘Exemplary Performance in Sales and Customer Experience Award’ by Nissan in the year 2017. Al Masaood Automobiles was also titled as the winner of the Renault Global Partners Award, “P.A.R.I.S. Challenge” for the year 2019, and the recipient of INFINITI’s Outstanding Performance Award for the year 2020. The company enhances its success through strong tie-up with leading banks, offering to its customers easy finance solutions and facilitating purchase process with insurance, finance and accessories under one roof. Visit our e-commerce portal to know more.

For more information about our Nissan, INFINITI and Renault products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, please visit our websites

