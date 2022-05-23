Bahrain - The National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) signed an agreement with Majestic Car Centre further extending their partnership to provide NBB customers with competitive car financing offers as part of the bank’s Auto Loan product.

The signing of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) was held at NBB’s headquarters, in the presence of Ebrahim Al Snan and Najem Al Snan from the Majestic Car Centre, alongside Subah Abdullatif Al Zayani and Ahmed Al Maskati from the National Bank of Bahrain.

Customers of Majestic Car Centre opting for an auto loan from NBB will avail a range of benefits, such as a fast and smooth approval process, competitive interest rates, optional salary transfer, and no down payment required. The bank is additionally presenting five lucky winners with an opportunity to win a cash prize of BD1,000 each from NBB’s Auto Loan campaign, set to run until June 2.

As part of NBB’s efforts to introduce eco-friendly offers that align with the Bank’s commitment to promote sustainable solutions across its community, customers looking to purchase hybrid and electric cars will enjoy special interest rates and zero processing fees.

Subah Abdullatif Al Zayani, Chief Executive Retail Banking at NBB, said: “We are pleased to be partnering with Majestic Cars in order to provide our customers with the best-in-class offers under NBB’s auto loan product. We continue to elevate our auto loan product by partnering with multiple car dealerships in the Kingdom to meet all our customers’ needs.”

Ebrahim Al Snan, Chairman at Majestic Car Centre, said: “We are delighted at this collaboration with the National Bank of Bahrain to provide its customers with exclusive offers on a range of our cars. At Majestic we are proud to be the leading automotive dealership selling a variety of branded vehicles with the lowest prices in the market.”

