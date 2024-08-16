Muscat: Europcar Oman & Bahrain is excited to introduce our latest innovation at Muscat International Airport: the Europcar Virtual Walkthrough. This cutting-edge technology is designed to enhance your car rental experience by providing a seamless, step-by-step guide from our arrival counter to the parking area where your reserved vehicle awaits & to assist you in easily locating the designated parking spot when returning your vehicle.

As soon as you arrive at our counter on level one, you'll notice QR codes prominently displayed. By simply scanning one of these codes, you'll gain instant access to a virtual map that guides you directly to your vehicle parked on level zero. This feature makes navigating the airport effortless, ensuring you can locate your rental car quickly and without any hassle.

But that’s not all—returning your vehicle is just as easy. With our meticulously mapped-out directions, you'll be able to drop off your car at the designated parking area with complete confidence.

Europcar Oman & Bahrain proudly stands as the first and only company in the region to implement this advanced technology in the mobility services sector. By leading the way with the Europcar Virtual Walkthrough, we’re setting a new standard for convenience and service in the mobility industry.

At Europcar, we’re not just providing cars—we’re crafting seamless journeys for our customers!

