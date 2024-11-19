Qatar - With a competitive profit rate of 3.7% (APR) – the lowest QIIB financing rate currently available – and a grace period of up to 12 months, QIIB’s green car financing offers unmatched benefits for customers looking to invest in eco-friendly vehicles of any brand

QIIB has launched its new ‘green car financing’ product, tailored for customers seeking to purchase electric and hybrid vehicles.



This product, QIIB noted, highlights its commitment to delivering innovative financial solutions that align with Qatar’s National Vision 2030, emphasising environmental preservation, public health, and sustainable development.



With a competitive profit rate of 3.7% (APR) – the lowest QIIB financing rate currently available – and a grace period of up to 12 months, QIIB’s green car financing offers unmatched benefits for customers looking to invest in eco-friendly vehicles of any brand.



Khalid Abdulrahman al-Shaibei, Head of Business Development at QIIB, stated, “We are excited to introduce this exceptional, permanent addition to our portfolio. Our green car financing offers a unique experience for customers who wish to own electric or hybrid vehicles, reflecting the latest advancements in environmentally-friendly technology.”



Al-Shaibei emphasised that the product is part of QIIB’s commitment to sustainability and corporate social responsibility, aligning closely with Qatar National Vision 2030 and the country’s Third Financial Sector Strategy, which prioritise ESG principles.



He noted that QIIB’s green car financing represents an ideal opportunity for both current customers and those wishing to transfer existing financing commitments.



“Electric and hybrid vehicles symbolise the future, and this product gives our customers a practical pathway to embrace these advancements,” al-Shaibei added.



The product covers all types of electric and hybrid vehicles, offering customers a wide selection among best models available on the market, particularly as Qatar’s infrastructure for these vehicles expands.



Al-Shaibei encouraged customers to take advantage of QIIB’s green financing product, designed to make ownership of an electric or hybrid vehicle both accessible and rewarding, with terms that meet diverse needs and exceed expectations.

