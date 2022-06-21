Bahrain - The National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) has signed a MoU with Euro Motors, an automotive industry leader in the kingdom of Bahrain, to boost its auto loan offerings.

Under this deal, NBB will be providing financing solutions for both new and pre-owned vehicles.

Also the customers will get to enjoy a tenor of up to 7 years with no down payment required, and an optional salary transfer, alongside a quick and seamless approval process.

As NBB aims to embed sustainability practices within the community, the product also offers exclusive rates with zero processing fees on hybrid and electric cars, said its top official at the signing ceremony held recently at the Euro Motors headquarters

It was attended by David McGoldrick, the General Manager of Euro Motors alongside Subah Abdullatif Al Zayani and Mohamed Raees from NBB.

Commenting on the deal, Al Zayani said the bank continues to collaborate with key industry players in the kingdom to provide exclusive offerings to customers under the auto loan product value proposition.

"As such, we are pleased to be partnering with Euro Motors to enhance our customers’ purchasing experience. We are excited to pursue new opportunities in collaboration with the luxurious Euro Motors brand," he stated.

McGoldrick expressed delight at partnering with NBB to offer financing offers on an extensive line-up of luxury cars currently available at its dealership.

"We look forward to extending our collaboration with NBB to enable the bank’s customers to purchase their vehicles of choice," he noted.

"NBB’s Auto Loan solution provides customers with the opportunity to purchase their dream car with ease of mind. The bank continues to extend its financing product with exclusive offers to promote eco-friendly practices," he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).