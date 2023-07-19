A team of third year students in Mechanical Engineering at Bahrain Polytechnic have designed and built a four-seater electric solar-powered car.The car was tested on the college campus in the presence of chief executive Professor Kieran Okohan, Engineering College dean Dr Christina Georgantopoulou and several faculty members and students.The car is equipped with solar panels on its surface, allowing it to capture and convert sunlight into clean, renewable energy, which enables fast charging.The car can reach a speed of up to 30kmph.

The students worked to ensure that the car’s design was safe, sustainable, aesthetically pleasing, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly. To achieve this, they utilised plastic PVC pipes in the structure’s design.During the test drive, both Prof Okohan and Dr Georgantopoulou expressed their utmost admiration for the car’s performance. “Bahrain Polytechnic takes great pride in announcing the solar-powered electric car.

It will soon be officially adopted for internal use within the Polytechnic campus. This presents an opportunity for faculty, staff, and students to embrace sustainable transportation options at a lower cost,” Professor Okohan said.The polytechnic reaffirmed its commitment to promoting a culture of sustainable development and inspiring its students to lead using renewable energy technologies.

