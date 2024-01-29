UAE-based Gargash Group has announced the opening of the Mercedes-Benz Brand Centre, a first of its kind facility in the region, at the Dubai Design District.

The new facility highlights a longstanding partnership between the Gargash Group and Mercedes-Benz and the group’s commitment to the highest standards of excellence, quality, and innovation in the luxury automotive space.

It showcases an array of the best Mercedes-Benz models, including EQ, Maybach, and AMG cars, in addition to the ‘Maybach Lounge,’ an exclusive pavilion offering a 360-degree experience of personalisation options, from luxury finishes to bespoke customisation.

A major highlight of the new Centre is the ‘Car Wall’ display featuring 76 cars in a stacked arrangement alongside a merchandise shop with a collection of exclusive pieces.

There is also a cafe for guests and a ‘Town Square,’ which allows for hosting exhibitions, seminars, entertainment, and art events, it added.

One of the leading business conglomerates in the UAE, Gargash Group said the opening of the Brand Centre is illustrative of the keenness of international companies from far and wide to enhance their investments in Dubai.

It was inaugurated by Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council in the presence of Dr Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to the UAE President; and Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade.

A first of its kind facility in the region, the Brand Centre involves a collaboration between Merc-Benz Brand Design, Heller Studios, a creative studio based in Stuttgart (Germany); Binchy Binchy, an architectural design studio in Dubai and Macintyre Asset Management, a UAE real estate developer.

Following the opening ceremony, Sheikh Mansoor was briefed on the key facilities of the Brand Center, which is set to redefine the customer experience in the luxury automotive retail segment.

Addressing the gathering, Chairman Samir Gargash said: “At Gargash Group, we have always prioritised trust, service excellence, and a forward-thinking mindset, aligning with the UAE's visionary goals. The new Mercedes-Benz Brand Centre signifies a momentous milestone for both Gargash Group and the automotive sector."

"It marks a bold leap into a future where customer experiences and interactions redefine industry standards and propel our growth and leadership as a business and a group,” he stated.

Following the official opening, Gargash Group held a grand celebration which was attended by several dignitaries, officials and industry experts including Britta Seeger, Member of the Board of Directors of Mercedes-Benz and Michael Stroband, CEO and President of Mercedes-Benz Middle East.

Among other activities, the event featured a dazzling display of cars ranging from classics and exclusive collections to rare limited editions and cutting-edge concept cars.

In his welcome address, Group Managing Director and CEO Shehab Gargash stressed upon the Brand Centre’s aim of fostering creativity, ambition, and innovation among customers and the community in general.

"We set out to integrate our business ethos with our commitment to the community. I am proud of what the Mercedes-Benz Brand Center represents in this regard," he stated.

The Mercedes-Benz Brand Centre attempts to transform customer service in the luxury automotive retail sector, he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).