Abu Dhabi, UAE – Al Masaood Automobiles (AMA), the authorised distributor of Nissan in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region, showcased its support for community and youth initiatives by sponsoring the National Sovereignty and Children’s Day event as a Platinum sponsor. Organized by the Turkish Business Council, the event took place on April 20, 2024, becoming a hub of cultural exchange and celebration.

Aligned with its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) ethos, Al Masaood’s partnership underscored its dedication to nurturing the community and empowering young minds. Nissan, through this initiative, continues its tradition of contributing to cultural and community activities in Abu Dhabi, reaffirming its dedication to serving and staying close to the diverse segments of the community.

Al Masaood Automobiles Nissan displayed a range of Nissan vehicles at the event, allowing guests to experience the models firsthand and gain insights into their various features. Among the distinguished attendees were Irfan Tansel, CEO of Al Masaood Automobiles.

This partnership signifies Al Masaood Automobiles’ enduring commitment to fostering community engagement. By bringing together individuals from diverse backgrounds, the event served as a testament to the power of unity and collective action in building a brighter future for all.

-ends-

About Al Masaood Automobiles

Al Masaood Automobiles is authorised distributor of Nissan, INFINITI and Renault in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region for over 38 years, and brings to its customers a complete range of the most reliable 4x4, luxury, passenger, and commercial vehicles, efficiently catering to a large and diverse number of individual, fleet, and government users.

Al Masaood Automobiles’ extensive network coverage includes 10 showrooms for new cars, and 3 showrooms for used cars in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region – including the flagship showroom complex at Musaffah with dedicated new vehicle delivery centre; 5 Service Centres and 6 Spare Parts outlets. In 2019, the company inaugurated its state-of-the-art 'R-Store' as an innovative one stop shop for Renault customers.

Recently, Al Masaood Automobiles successfully bagged the Global Nissan Aftersales Award for the 2020 and 2021 fiscal year after outperforming other Nissan dealers internationally within its segment. Al Masaood Automobiles had previously scooped the prestigious Nissan Global Dealer Award in 2013 and 2019 and has been the recipient of the ‘Exemplary Performance in Sales and Customer Experience Award’ by Nissan in the year 2017. Al Masaood Automobiles was also titled as the winner of the Renault Global Partners Award, “P.A.R.I.S. Challenge” for the year 2019. The company enhances its success through strong tie-ups with leading banks, offering to its customers easy finance solutions, and facilitating the purchase process with insurance, finance and accessories under one roof. Visit our e-commerce portal to know more.

