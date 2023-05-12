Abu Dhabi: Al Maryah Community Bank (Mbank), the leading digital bank in the UAE, partners with Redha Al Ansari, a global remittance and foreign exchange company in the UAE, to offer its customers free, fast, and convenient account deposit services.

With over fifty Redha Al Ansari branches across the UAE, customers can now visit the closest branch to their location and enjoy easy cash deposit solutions into their Mbank accounts. As a result of this agreement, Mbank now has the largest cash deposit network in the United Arab Emirates with more than 400 exchange house branches that customers can access for seamless account deposit services.

Mohammed Wassim Khayata, CEO of Al Maryah Community Bank, commented: “We are happy to partner today with Redha Al Ansari and increase our reach to customers across the exchange house’s 50 plus networks in the UAE, providing them with the financial access and functionalities they need; ultimately enhancing their overall day-to-day lifestyle”.

He added: “This strategic partnership has reinforced our networked approach and commitment to meet the cash service requirements of consumers across the UAE community. We take pride in offering our customers simpler and more convenient options to manage their money; giving them the power to bank seamlessly, affordably, and with confidence”.

Al Maryah Community Bank, UAE’s first fully integrated Digital Bank offers an omnichannel experience to individual consumers and small businesses.

Al Maryah Community Bank is a specialized bank, focusing on growth and serving the UAE community; UAE Nationals, Residents, and Businesses (SMEs and Corporates), in line with the vision of the UAE leaders in supporting individuals and small businesses within the UAE economy and fostering a futuristic culture by employing forward-thinking concepts driven by innovation and technology.