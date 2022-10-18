Al Maryah Community Bank, the leading provider of digital banking services in the UAE, has launched, under the supervision of the Central Bank of UAE, a first-of-its-kind service in the UAE for depositing cheques directly through the bank’s mobile application, confirming the bank’s keenness on fostering innovative services and effective solutions that provide new levels of convenience, security, speed and efficiency in accommodating the needs and requirements of its customers.

The launch of this new service comes as part of the bank’s strategy to support the local community by providing unparalleled banking solutions through the bank’s application without the need to visit the bank, bringing convenience and welfare to the community, in line with the future vision of UAE’s leaders in the scope of digital services.

Al Maryah Community Bank enables its customers to deposit cheques digitally in an easy and convenient way, where the customer uses the phone's camera to scan both sides of the check through the bank application, choose the account to deposit the funds into, and complete the procedure. The customer receives notifications upon completion of the cheque deposit process, as well as when the cheque is processed and cashed. Currently, the service is being piloted for 100 customers before being made available to everyone.

Mr. Mohammed Wassim Khayata, CEO of Al Maryah Community Bank, said: “We would like to thank the Central Bank of UAE for supporting us in providing our customers with a first-of-its-kind service in the UAE, to deposit cheques using smartphones through a seamless and unique digital experience. We always strive to provide the best services and smart banking solutions, replacing traditional banking operations with innovative, easy-to-use digital services and solutions that are more appropriate to the needs and requirements of customers and enable them to make fast, digital banking transactions at any time and according to the highest levels of security”

He added, "During the next month we will launch corporate banking products and services that are the first of their kind and are most effective in supporting the needs and requirements of small and medium-sized enterprises and promoting their growth.”

-Ends-