Dubai, UAE – Al Mal Capital REIT, a closed-ended real estate investment trust listed on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM), has appointed xCube as its Liquidity Provider.

Under this mandate, xCube will act as Liquidity Provider for Al Mal Capital REIT units in accordance with the rules and regulations of the Dubai Financial Market and the Capital Markets Authority (CMA), previously known as the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA). The appointment is intended to support orderly trading and continuous market presence for the REIT’s listed shares.

The engagement forms part of Al Mal Capital REIT’s ongoing efforts to enhance market accessibility for investors and reinforce its commitment to providing a more dynamic trading environment of its listed units.

As Liquidity Provider, xCube will provide continuous two-way quotes during trading hours, in line with applicable regulatory requirements, supporting the efficient functioning of the secondary market.

Sanjay Vig, Deputy CEO Al Mal Capital (the fund manager) commented: Appointing xCube as Liquidity Provider reflects our commitment to maintaining a well-structured trading environment for our investors. This mandate supports our broader objective of ensuring consistent market access while continuing to deliver value to our investors in the long run.”

Saad Chalabi, CEO of xCube added: “We are pleased to be appointed as Liquidity Provider for the Al Mal Capital REIT. This liquidity provision will make the REIT more accessible to investors by increasing its readily available liquidity from day to day. xCube will bring its technology and expertise to grow the organic liquidity of the REIT, growing its investor base over time.”

About Al Mal Capital REIT

Al Mal Capital REIT is a closed-ended real estate investment trust listed on the Dubai Financial Market. The REIT focuses on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of income-generating real estate assets across the UAE and GCC, including assets in the education, healthcare, and industrial sectors.

About xCube

xCube is a Dubai-based market maker and brokerage firm providing liquidity provision and issuer services to listed entities. The firm operates within the regulatory framework of the UAE capital markets, supporting orderly trading and market accessibility. www.xcube.ae

