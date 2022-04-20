Al Hamra is an integrated partner in building the destination strategy of the Emirate through its lifestyle, hospitality and leisure developments and investments

Ras Al Khaimah, UAE: Al Hamra, the leading lifestyle developer and investment company in Ras Al Khaimah, is further strengthening the hospitality sector of Ras Al Khaimah through its partnership with renowned German hospitality management group, Deutsche Hospitality.

Al Hamra’s partnership brings the German hospitality brands to Ras Al Khaimah for the first time expanding the hospitality offering for tourists from across the world. Al Hamra will open Al Hamra Residences and Al Hamra Village Hotel under a white label agreement with both properties to be rebranded as Steigenberger Residences and MAXX by Deutsche Hospitality following an extensive renovation.

Benoy Kurien, Group CEO of Al Hamra, said: “Since inception, Al Hamra has focused on strengthening not just the property landscape of the Emirate but also contributed significantly to building a robust hospitality infrastructure that serves the requirements of guests from around the world. With tourism today a cornerstone of Ras Al Khaimah’s development strategy, we build iconic hospitality assets as well as partner with global players to bring world-class hospitality experiences to tourists from across the world while also attracting inward investments strengthening the economic ecosystem of the Emirate.”

He added: “We are happy to welcome Deutsche Hospitality to Ras Al Khaimah. Our partnerships with global hospitality firms is a strong testament to the attractiveness of Ras Al Khaimah as a business hub and its growing reputation as a leading tourism destination. We continue to see a consistent increase in the number of international tourist arrivals as well as staycation guests from across the UAE to our hospitality assets. The re-opening of these properties is at an ideal time as the Emirate experiences renewed tourism activity as COVID-19 related restrictions on the travel sector subside.”

Al Hamra Residences which is to be branded as Steigenberger Residences will feature 143 residences, including studio apartments to five-bedroom penthouses. With serene views of the green 18-hole championship Al Hamra Golf Course and the Arabian Gulf, the destination will offer visitors direct beach access. It will offer a number of food and beverage options and leisure facilities.

Al Hamra Village Hotel, to be named MAXX by Deutsche Hospitality, will have 219 rooms and suites spread across 52 villas in addition to several leisure facilities for families, restaurants and a European pub.

Both hotels are set in the award-winning Al Hamra Village, the only fully integrated residential and tourism destination in the UAE by Al Hamra. Al Hamra Village also is home to iconic hotels such as Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah, Ritz Carlton Al Hamra Beach and the upcoming Sofitel Al Hamra. Other attractions include the Al Hamra Golf Club, a DP World Tour host venue; Al Hamra Marina & Yacht Club; a co-working space, an international school, shopping mall and an array of multi-cuisine F&B outlets among others.

Ras Al Khaimah, one of the seven emirates that form the UAE, is today the fastest-growing tourism and investment destination in the country. Year-round sunshine also makes Ras Al Khaimah the perfect destination – whether it is tranquil living, a weekend stopover from Dubai or an extended holiday break.

With 7,000 years of history, Ras Al Khaimah has a large number of fascinating cultural sites, beautiful mosques, ancient forts and a historic village. The Emirate also offers a competitive business environment with more than 16,000 registered companies.

About Al Hamra:

Al Hamra is a Ras Al Khaimah based real estate development and investment company. The group is focused on providing premier lifestyle real estate developments, while investing in hospitality and leisure segments. In line with the Emirate’s growth, Al Hamra has been instrumental in shaping the real estate landscape in the Emirate since its formation in 2003. The company is committed to reimagining life and hospitality through the friendly and safe environment Al Hamra Village has developed while also capitalising on the proximity to Dubai, just 45 mins away, the financial benefits, the airport, and the free-trade zones.

Entities under the Al Hamra brand name include Al Hamra Golf Club, Al Hamra Marina & Yacht Club, Manar Mall, the multi-award-winning Al Hamra Village and Al Hamra Real Estate Development. Al Hamra is also the developer of Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah and Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Hamra Beach. Follow Al Hamra on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn for more updates.

About Ras Al Khaimah:

Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) is the northernmost of the seven Emirates that make up the United Arab Emirates. It is known for its rich history, dating back 7,000 years, and diverse landscape, from 64km of pristine beaches, to terracotta deserts and an imposing mountain backdrop. The Emirate is home to the highest peak in the UAE, Jebel Jais, which features the world’s longest zip line, at almost 3km.

RAK is also centrally located at the modern crossroad between Europe, Asia, and Africa, with one third of the world’s population within four hour’s flying time, making it an ideal location for businesses to expand into the UAE, the Middle East and Africa and beyond. Indeed, the World Bank’s Doing Business report ranks RAK 30th out of 190 economies for ease of doing business.

At the Emirate's economic heart lies multiple major companies and diverse sectoral interests, including manufacturing and tourism. Major companies include RAK Ceramics, RAKBANK, Julphar Pharmaceuticals, RAK Ports, RAK Rock, Stevin Rock, RAK Economic Zone, RAK Gas. Supporting these industries is a modern infrastructure, state-of-the-art industrial areas and business parks and world-class hotels, facilities, and attractions for tourists.

For the past decade, RAK has been consistently rated ‘A’ by Fitch and Standard & Poor’s rating agencies and already the Emirate is home to more than 38,000 businesses from 100 countries representing over 50 industries. RAK Courts is also the fastest court in the world at enforcing contracts in commercial disputes.

