The initiative and strategic partnership have been built with sustainability, community engagement, and long-term environmental stewardship in mind, through a dedicated tree-planting programme at the resort

Dubai, UAE: Championing environmental responsibility, Al Habtoor Polo Resort and Dubai National Insurance (DNI) launched the “Plant a Tree, Preserve the Future” initiative. With sustainable development at its core, the collaboration brings together two like-minded entities with a shared vision to enhance green spaces, support biodiversity, and create a lasting positive impact within the local community.

Set against the expansive green landscapes of Al Habtoor Polo Resort, the initiative is part of DNI’s & the resort’s continued focus on embedding sustainability into their operations. Through this joint initiative and with the ongoing support of DNI, the resort continues in its role as a responsible hospitality destination while preserving natural resources for future generations.

Mr. Charbel Yazbeck, Acting CEO of Dubai National Insurance (DNI), commented, “At DNI, sustainability is a core part of our responsibility and long-term strategy. Our ‘Plant a Tree, Preserve the Future’ initiative reflects our commitment to turning ESG principles into meaningful environmental action. We are proud to lead efforts that enhance biodiversity, strengthen communities, and help create a more sustainable future.”

Mr. Lukas Tremmel, General Manager of Al Habtoor Polo Resort, added, “Sustainability is essential to how we operate at Al Habtoor Polo Resort, sitting at the heart of everything we do. This initiative is a natural extension of our long-term environmental efforts, and through ‘Plant a Tree, Preserve the Future’, we are proud to work with Dubai National Insurance on a programme that delivers tangible environmental benefits while reinforcing the importance of collective action. By investing in our natural surroundings today, we are doing our part to protect and enrich the landscape for future generations.”

As part of the “Plant a Tree, Preserve the Future” initiative, several trees will be planted across Al Habtoor Polo Resort. The selected species have been carefully chosen for their resilience, environmental benefits, and suitability to the local ecosystem, ensuring alignment with sustainable landscaping practices already in place at the resort. The plantation includes a variety of trees, each contributing uniquely to soil health, shade provision, and biodiversity support.

Beyond enhancing the visual landscape of the resort, the initiative will increase green cover, improve air quality, and support local ecosystems.

Al Habtoor Polo Resort has long championed community engagement and environmental awareness through a variety of initiatives that prioritise sustainability, responsible land management, and social impact. With its iconic polo fields, landscaped grounds, and equestrian heritage, the resort actively integrates eco-conscious practices across its day-to-day operations, while collaborating with partners that share its long-term environmental care goals.

Dubai National Insurance (DNI), one of the UAE’s leading insurance providers, brings with it a strong legacy of responsible corporate citizenship to this joint initiative. Founded in 1991, DNI continues to embed sustainability, integrity, and social responsibility into its business philosophy, working alongside partners that support meaningful and measurable impact. DNI’s ongoing CSR strategy focuses on environmental protection, social responsibility, and sustainable business practices.

About Al Habtoor Polo Resort:

Al Habtoor Polo Resort marks Habtoor Hospitality brand’s first ever equestrian-inspired resort, which introduces serene levels of sophistication to a world-class city. Ideally located in Dubailand and in close proximity to the city’s key touristic attractions, the landmark resort extends timeless Andalusian elegance within an oasis of excellence, uncompromising luxury and unparalleled service. Reinforcing Dubai’s standing within the global polo circuit, the resort is designed around four polo fields. The distinct surroundings offer premium stabling for a string of top quality horses and an academy to improve skills in show jumping, dressage, and polo. The resort features 126 guest rooms, including 26 suites and 2 backside garden view villas, with a variety of recreational activities and entertainment to be enjoyed in an imperial stature.

About DNI

One of the leading Insurance Companies in UAE, Dubai National Insurance (DNI), has been operating since 1991 with a new branch in Abu Dhabi. We are a multiline insurer with products spanning across Motor, Medical, Travel, Home and various other commercial insurances like Group Medical, Group Life, Engineering, Marine, Property and Liability. Our expert team of insurance and reinsurance professionals will provide the best insurance policies at competitive rates in comparison to industry peers. Our hassle-free claims services will enhance our mutual relationship.

DNI puts customer experience, innovation, financial stability, and value creation on our priority list with the approach to design tailored solutions based on a comprehensive understanding of customers and protection needs.

DNI has engaged in broadening its distribution platforms and entered strategic partnerships for underwriting growth.

Website: www.dni.ae