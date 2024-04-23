UX 300h strengthens the luxury hybrid SUV range offered by Al-Futtaim Lexus, which also includes the RXh and NXh

First Lexus vehicle powered by new fifth-gen hybrid system with up to 196hp

Standard 12.3-inch multi-information display for F SPORT trim

Advanced Lexus Safety System+ 3.0 comes as standard

Starting price of AED170,000

Dubai, UAE: Al-Futtaim Lexus has expanded its fleet of luxury hybrid vehicles with the addition of the stylish, sporty and highly efficient 2024 Lexus UX 300h. A new powertrain and badge have arrived with the new UX 300h, and the versatile compact crossover now boasts 196 total system horsepower. A new hybrid transaxle and lightweight lithium-ion battery contribute to the higher output with the 2024 UX 300h, providing more responsive performance.

Infused with dynamic attitude, the Lexus UX 300h is engineered to deliver quick and engaging driving with a Lexus-smooth demeanour. The 2024 model year also sees updated technology and safety features, with Sonic Copper being added as an exterior colour option.

Commenting on the launch of the Lexus UX 300h, Jacques Brent, Managing Director of Al-Futtaim Lexus, said: “Lexus pioneered the luxury hybrid SUV segment and has maintained its leadership in this space over the decades. The introduction of the Lexus UX 300h to our luxury hybrid product range in the United Arab Emirates brings even more choice for sustainable, low-emissions motoring to our customers. This stylish, compact and greener SUV is the perfect choice for drivers who want Lexus luxury and quality with the Omotenashi ownership experience at an accessible price point, and we are extremely excited to share it with our customers in the Emirates.”

Fifth Generation Hybrid System

The 2024 UX 300h becomes the first Lexus vehicle powered by the fifth-generation Lexus Hybrid System, which pairs the inline four-cylinder 2.0-liter gas engine with two motor-generators through a planetary-type continuously variable transmission.

The engine, working in concert with the electric motor, assures responsive performance, while exemplary energy efficiency is achieved by using both electric motors to charge a compact and lightweight lithium-ion battery. The 60-cell battery is located under the rear seat, helping with passenger comfort and storage capacity. This advanced hybrid system results in a manufacturer-estimated combined 24km/L fuel consumption rating.

For 2024, shift-by-wire technology has also been introduced on the UX 300h, converting shift operations into electrical signals. With no mechanical connections, the setup helps enable a quicker and more seamless shifting experience. The 2024 UX 300h boasts an improved manufacturer-estimated 0-100km/h acceleration time of 8.0 seconds.

Exterior Design and Aerodynamics

The 2024 Lexus UX 300h features the iconic Lexus spindle grille, featuring a block-shape mesh pattern with individual elements gradually changing shape as they radiate out from the central Lexus emblem. The headlamp design completes the UX 300h’s face with LED daytime running lights arranged in an arrowhead motif above the headlights to complement the Lexus L-shaped lighting signature.

The vehicle’s basic form flows out from the lines of the spindle grille to envelop the cabin. Crisp, prominent sculpted surfaces and dramatically flared front and rear fenders reflect the robust inspiration, while an aerodynamic profile, large wheels pushed to the corners, and an impressive front fascia create the agile, sporty stance.

The wheel arch mouldings provide added protection against flying stone chips striking the body, particularly useful in rugged terrain. It also channels airflow over their edges to reduce turbulence and lift, contributing to the vehicle’s stability. A similar contribution is made by the rear combination lamps. Unique Aero Stabilizing Blade Lights begin at the top of the rear fenders and span the rear of the vehicle, projecting a distinctive nighttime signature formed by a sequence of 120 LEDs tapering toward the centre. By guiding airflow around the rear of the UX 300h, this design also reduces turbulence and lift, benefiting vehicle stability when cornering and driving in crosswinds. A wing-type spoiler at the rear edge of the roof, along with a flat underbody, contribute to vehicle quietness, fuel efficiency, and aerodynamics.

New this model year, Sonic Copper is available on all models plus another 11 exterior colours available including exclusive F Sport colours.

UX 300h models are equipped with 17 & 18-inch tyres. Five-spoke alloy wheels with a dark grey and machined finish are found on the Premier grade, while the F SPORT grade is highlighted by split-five-spoke alloy wheels.

A Solid Structure to Build on

Lexus instilled the UX 300h with an outstanding combination of handling agility and smooth, quiet ride comfort. Key to achieving this balance is building the UX 300h around the high-strength global architecture platform. Extensive use of high-tensile steel, high-strength adhesives and laser screw welding results in a highly rigid structure, an essential foundation for helping to achieve sporty handling and luxurious ride comfort.

By using aluminium for the side doors, fenders and hood and composite materials for the tailgate, the UX 300h has a low centre of gravity at 23.4 inches. As a result, the UX 300h delivers a secure, agile feeling normally associated with lower sport hatches.

The MacPherson strut front suspension and trailing arm double wishbone type rear suspension, both mounted to sub-frames, are specially tuned to deliver a combination of agility and comfort. Carefully refined details such as the quality of the damper oil, oil seals and friction control in the shock absorbers help make a positive impact on ride quality.

Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), helps the vehicle trace the driver’s desired line through a turn by applying some brake control on the inside wheels, suppressing the tendency to understeer. As a result, the UX 300h drives through corners with greater precision while maintaining stability.

F SPORT Performance

The 2024 Lexus UX 300h is also offered in F SPORT Design. The UX 300h F SPORT Design offers F SPORT wheels, grille, dark roof rails, power tilt-and-slide moonroof, rain-sensing windshield wipers, fog and cornering lamps, automatic headlamp levelling and painted wheel arch moulding.

Building on F SPORT Design, the UX 300h receives an aluminium footrest and scuff plate in addition to F SPORT-exclusive sports seats, a power steering column, heated steering wheel, shift knob, meters, and aluminium sports pedals.

Driver-Focused Interior

Inside the 2024 Lexus UX 300h, is a more refined interior highlighted by a new layout of buttons on the door panels and chrome-finished ornamentation. New hairline finishing has also been added to F SPORT Handling models on the door panels and centre console.

For 2024, a larger 12.3-inch display adorning the instrument cluster becomes standard on F SPORT model while an 8-inch display is standard on the Premier Grade.

Lexus designed the UX 300h cabin to evoke the feel of a luxury sedan, but with the higher seating position and versatility experienced in a crossover. The UX 300h offers 8-way power adjustable front seats, with adjustable lumbar support for the driver, as well as a power tilt-and-slide moonroof, rain-sensing windshield wipers and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. Entering and exiting the UX 300h is made easier through optimal placement of the hip-point and unique shaping of the seat cushion. The human-centred approach shows clearly in the instrument panel’s low, unobtrusive design and the slim A-pillar mouldings, which are shaped to help improve visibility.

The dash trim finish for Premier and F SPORT Design models is inspired by the grain of Japanese paper, known as washi. It’s common in traditional Japanese homes and evokes a calm and warm feeling. NuLuxe®-trimmed seating is offered in a choice of four colours, including Black, Ochre, White Ash and Cobalt, F SPORT grade offers an exclusive seat in Black and Flare Red.

Lexus Interface with touchscreen

A standard high-definition touchscreen measuring 8 inches in Premier and F SPORT with 12.3 inches provides easy-to-use controls and clear information to the driver and front-seat passenger. Both displays can have their layouts customized by users. The glass screens utilize a high-adhesion, anti-reflective coating to realize a vivid display. Menu operations are similar to those found on smartphones and tablets.

Further premium features include:

USB Ports – Ready to handle all device charging needs, the UX 300h is equipped with 4 USB-C and 1 Multimedia port USB-A in the cabin.

Apple CarPlay, Android Auto Compatibility – The Lexus UX 300h features standard Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ capability, which enables users to access many of their favourite apps and control menus via their preferred mobile device ecosystem.

Lexus Connect App – With an active Remote Connect trial or subscription, the Lexus app can be used to remotely lock or unlock the doors, start the vehicle and adjust the climate control, check vehicle health, and more.

Lexus Safety System+ 3.0 – For 2024, the UX 300h comes standard with Lexus Safety System+ 3.0, which brings a suite of key active safety and convenience features to the vehicle.

About Al-Futtaim – Lexus

Since its debut in 1989, Lexus has earned a worldwide reputation for high-quality vehicles and exemplary customer service in line with its Japanese ‘omotenashi’ roots - the tradition of anticipatory hospitality. Leader in hybrid technology in the luxury automotive scene, both globally and locally, Lexus offers the largest line-up of Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV), which boast a number of advantages over traditional powertrains, such as high performance, unmatched fuel efficiency, substantial emissions saving, noise reduction and instantaneous acceleration.

In the UAE, Lexus is distributed by the Al-Futtaim Automotive Group and enjoys a strong network of showrooms and service centres across all 7 Emirates.

The Lexus sedan line-up includes IS, ES, ES Hybrid, LS and LS Hybrid and the SUV range includes UX, NX, RX and RX Hybrid, GX and LX. While the coupe range features the Lexus RC, LC and LC Hybrid, the F marque, home for Lexus performance vehicles, produces the RC F performance car.

Al-Futtaim Lexus is also home for INTERSECT BY LEXUS, a luxury space at DIFC where guests can enjoy hand-crafted food and drinks, while connecting with like-minded people and enjoying the premium Lexus lifestyle.

For more details, please visit www.lexus.ae; Facebook: LexusAE; Instagram: lexusuae; Twitter: LexusAE; LinkedIn: lexusuae and YouTube: LexusAFM

About Al-Futtaim Automotive

Al-Futtaim Automotive, one of the main five operating divisions within the UAE-based Al-Futtaim Group of companies, is a conglomerate of motoring-related businesses, franchising some of the world’s most-recognised automotive brands and services.

Operating in 10 countries across the Middle East, Asia and Africa and empowered by around 9,000 associates, the UAE-headquartered Group’s services span across distribution of new and used vehicles, manufacturing, leasing, and aftersales.

Ranging from passenger cars to SUVs, commercial vehicles, industrial and construction equipment as well as motorbikes and quads, Al-Futtaim Automotive Group offers an integrative customer-centric experience for motorists, fleet operators and contractors alike, and strives to become the leader in tailor-made mobility solutions.

About Al-Futtaim Group

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim Group today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Structured into five operating divisions; automotive, financial services, real estate, retail, and health; employing more than 33,000 employees across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, we partner with over 200 of the world's most admired and innovative brands.

Al-Futtaim Group’s entrepreneurship and relentless customer focus enable the organisation to continue to grow and expand, responding to the changing needs of our customers within the societies in which we operate. By upholding our values of respect, excellence, collaboration, and integrity, Al-Futtaim Group continues to enrich the lives and aspirations of our customers every day. For more information, visit: www.alfuttaim.com

For more information, please contact:

Nour Aboulaban | Gambit Communications | nour@gambit.ae

Laureline Schwarz | Head of Corporate Communications | Laure-Line.Schwarz@alfuttaim.com