Priti Malik to host the night including brand new IMAGINE show, fireworks and free family entertainment this Friday, 21st October

Dubai, UAE: Looking for something fun to do with the family this Friday? Look no further than Al-Futtaim Group’s Dubai Festival City Mall, who will be putting on a show that will leave you anything but Blue as it celebrates the launch of its revamped credit card, BLUE and its Blue Rewards program. Head down to Blue Vibes on Festival Bay where guests will be treated to fireworks, free entertainment, and activities as well as the chance to win prizes across the evening.

Dubai Festival City Mall’s launch will feature music and extravagant laser and projection mapping experience as part of the record-breaking IMAGINE show. The star of the show is set to be a choregraphed fireworks show, with the fun kicking off from 6.30pm. Capture memories of the evening and be in with the chance to WIN by snapping your selfies and uploading to Instagram @Bluerewards with the #BlueVibes. Prizes include Gift cards, experiences and more.

The BLUE credit card is the latest offering from Al-Futtaim Group’s rewards program Blue, which rewards customers who shop at Al-Futtaim Group brands and partners across the GCC & Egypt & South East Asia while earning cashback every time. By downloading the Blue app, customers can enjoy exclusive benefits such as earning and redeeming cashback and unlocking thousands of 2-4-1 offers on dining, Entertainment, leisure, holidays and more. From fashion and sports to home and lifestyle, the app has partners from popular brands including Marks & Spencer, IKEA, ACE, Ted Baker, Maje and Watsons. in the UAE and across the GCC and Egypt.

Blue Vibes will be hosted in Dubai Festival City Mall’s Vibes by the Bay, the new outdoor destination located on the waterfront of Dubai Festival City Mall, taking place from October-May 2023. Entrance to the venue is free, so be sure to bring your family and loved ones down to catch the show followed by a stroll through the outdoor market with homegrown vendors and grab a bite to eat from one of the many food trucks and stalls. It also features the UAE’s first petting zoo.

To make sure you stay up to date on all these special events, earn unlimited cashback and enjoy more rewards and privileges, and have the opportunity to win free gift cards and prizes during the event, download Blue: http://onelink.to/blueloyalty

