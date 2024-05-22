The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) today announced an auction of Monetary Bills (M-Bills) on May 27th, 2024.

The auction includes four issues of M-Bills Treasury bonds. The first for 28 days for up to AED4000 million, the second for 84 days for up to AED3000 million, the third for 112 days for up to AED3000 million, and the fourth for 280 days for up to AED5000 million.

The Issue Date will be 29th May 2024, and the maturity date for the first issue will be June 12th, 2024, the second issue will be 21st August, 2024, the third issue will be 18th September, 2024, and the fourth issue will be 5th March, 2025.