Get to where you need to be around the community using the new TIER e-bike service

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Al-Futtaim Group Real Estate has announced a partnership with Berlin-headquartered, TIER Mobility to operate e-bike micro-mobility services in Dubai Festival City. The partnership aims to make movement throughout the area seamless and affordable as well as provide a more environment-friendly method of transport to get around the destination and community.

Dubai Festival City is a vibrant, holistic destination that brings visitors and their families together to enjoy entertainment, hospitality, and leisure offerings, one of them now being the new micro-mobility service provided by TIER Mobility. In line with Dubai Festival City’s goal to invest in establishing community relationships and building innovative communities, the collaboration with TIER Mobility presents the destination’s residents, mall visitors, and tenants with a low-carbon alternative to get around the city using e-bikes.

TIER’s initial fleet of e-bikes, which have pedal assistance up to 25 km/h, will be located at the Marsa Plaza promenade with plans of expanding to other locations around Dubai Festival City. TIER e-bikes are geofenced which assist with challenges like irresponsible parking and riding in restricted areas.

Samer Zabian, Director of Residential & Commercial Property at Dubai Festival City said, “We are excited to collaborate with TIER Mobility to bring our smart, sustainable, and connected city vision to life. Sustainability has always been a key focus area at Dubai Festival City and we continue to invest in building smart communities that support the current and future needs of our customers. As we continue to grow Dubai Festival City into a leading destination, we are committed to developing the destination’s offerings in line with the UAE government’s Sustainability Agenda 2040.”

‘At TIER Mobility, our mission is to Change Mobility for Good and we are pleased to launch our e-bikes for the first time in Dubai. We aim to help cities and communities like Dubai Festival City reduce their dependence on cars and provide the safest and most sustainable mobility solution. The strategic partnership with Dubai Festival City will create positive waves for sustainable transportation, translating into superior quality customer service to the destination’s visitors, and residents,’ said Amir Melad, General Manager, Middle East of TIER.

All residents and tourists can use TIER e-bikes by simply downloading the global app. Riders have the option to use ‘pay-as-you-go’ offered at a rate of Dhs1 per minute of usage, or opt for a subscription model. Payments can be made through ApplePay or debit and credit cards.

With more than 40 years of experience, Al-Futtaim Group Real Estate is a global master developer unlocking the potential of real estate development in the region. The group is committed to continuously engaging with its customers and building a positive relationship with its investors and partners. Highlighting this commitment, over the years, Dubai Festival City has brought seamless experiences and convenient lifestyle amenities to its residents, tenants, and visitors.

About Al-Futtaim Group Real Estate

The real estate development and operations arm of Al-Futtaim, Al-Futtaim Group Real Estate is responsible for the origination, conception, development, procurement and construction of mega projects and the leasing and operation of these projects after completion.

Al-Futtaim Group Real Estate develops and operates an extensive multi-million-dollar portfolio of individual corporate real estate and investment assets across the Middle East and North Africa region.

The current flagship mixed-use urban communities under the Festival City brand are Dubai Festival City, Cairo Festival City and Doha Festival City.

Dubai Festival City and Cairo Festival City are fully integrated communities which have been carefully master planned to offer a superior lifestyle destination with outstanding facilities, comprising residential and commercial accommodation, educational institutions and five-star hotels to fully complement the signature retail, leisure and entertainment proposition.

About Al-Futtaim Group

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Structured into five operating divisions; automotive, financial services, real estate, retail, and health; employing more than 35,000 employees across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia and Africa, we partner with over 200 of the world's most admired and innovative brands.

Al-Futtaim’s entrepreneurship and relentless customer focus enables the organisation to continue to grow and expand; responding to the changing needs of our customers within the societies in which we operate.

By upholding our values of respect, excellence, collaboration, integrity; Al-Futtaim continues to enrich the lives and aspirations of our customers each and every day. For more information visit: www.alfuttaim.com

About TIER Mobility

TIER Mobility is the world's leading shared micro-mobility provider, with a mission to Change Mobility for Good. By providing people with a range of shared, light electric vehicles, from e-scooters to e-bikes and e-mopeds, powered by a proprietary Energy Network, TIER helps cities reduce their dependence on cars. Founded in 2018 by Lawrence Leuschner, Matthias Laug, and Julian Blessin, TIER is headquartered in Berlin and currently operates in 210+ cities across 20 countries in Europe and the Middle East. With a focus on providing the safest, most equitable and most sustainable mobility solution, TIER has been climate-neutral since 2020.

TIER’s investors include SoftBank Vision Fund 2, Mubadala Capital, Northzone, Goodwater Capital and White Star Capital. For more information, visit www.tier.app.

