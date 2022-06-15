Dubai, UAE: With the goal of contributing to the UAE Government’s private sector Emiratisation strategy and in line with the pillars of its Emiratisation strategy (Sinyar), yesterday the Al-Futtaim Group hosted an Open Day to recruit young Emirati talent. The event, which was attended by hundreds of young Emiratis, was dedicated to attracting promising, passionate, and ambitious Emirati talent looking for job opportunities in the private sector to build a successful future for the UAE.

The event witnessed a large turnout of male and female applicants, with the Al-Futtaim Group HR representatives welcoming around 814 job seekers. All attendees were interviewed to work across all departments of the group and its affiliated sectors, including automotive, real estate, shopping centres, healthcare, retail, education, financial services, insurance and IT. Some successful candidates were event offered full-time positions before the end of the event.

Commenting on the event, Mira Al Futtaim, Chairperson of the Al-Futtaim Emiratisation Council, said: “We are pleased with the high demand from ambitious Emirati youth to work in the private sector in general, and in the Al-Futtaim Group in particular. We are delighted that they have chosen the group to help launch their careers and we welcome them all to the Al-Futtaim Group family.

She added, "Working in the Al-Futtaim Group will greatly benefit the promising Emirati youth, gaining experience from the group's various departments and the diverse vital sectors in which we work, as well as the opportunity to interact with experienced people of different nationalities from around the world who work in the group."

Mira Al Futtaim also stressed that Emiratisation has been an integral part of the Al-Futtaim Group's agenda for years, and it is one of its major priorities, which reflects the company’s support for the government's directions in building and enhancing the capabilities and talents of the UAE citizens. Al-Futtaim has launched several initiatives recently, including the Al-Futtaim Emiratisation Council, the launch of the group's Emiratisation strategy (Sinyar), and the “Management Trainee” program for its Emiratisation platform. Furthermore, it has established several strategic partnerships with government entities to attract more Emirati youth, creating job opportunities for them in the private sector and supporting them and developing their skills in line with the requirements of the labour market.

Abdul Rahman Saqr, Acting Chief Human Capital Officer at Al-Futtaim Group, said: Following the great success of the recruitment open day event we held in October last year, yesterday we held a new open day event for employment in various departments of the group. The open day event provided the participants with a unique opportunity to communicate directly with our recruitment representatives, who were able to provide important advice to job seekers about the culture of the workplace in the private sector. We also advised how to take advantage of the training and development opportunities offered by the Al-Futtaim Group to Emirati citizens.”

