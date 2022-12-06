Dubai, UAE – Al Fardan Exchange L.L.C, the leading money transfer and currency exchange firm which is licensed and regulated by the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), is continuing its string of accomplishments with its latest venture, a relationship with the world-renowned bank, J.P. Morgan. This service will offer its UAE corporate customers same-day value globally, wherein any amount transferred globally will be received in record time.

Now all Al Fardan Exchange corporate customers can have access to clearing in US Dollars, Euros, Pounds Sterling, South African Rands and many more currencies from around the world, together with faster, more reliable transactions as well as more competitive currency exchange prices.

Al Fardan Exchange thrives on building enduring commercial relationships within its robust compliance culture. The institution has always been a pioneer in providing innovative offerings to its diversified customer base while consistently improving the quality of its products and services. Al Fardan Exchange’s priority is to its customer by providing value for money offerings in the UAE marketplace.

The Al Fardan family and board of directors at Al Fardan Exchange have always placed the highest importance on governance, risk and compliance, which resonate deeply across all levels of the organization. It is this commitment that has led to strong and enduring ties with global partners that reflects the trust they have developed in the brand.

The institution has just celebrated its 50th anniversary and has recently completed a brand refresh with a renewed proposition to the customer, ‘Money Matters Made Simple’.

In addition, with the recent re-launch of its mobile app ‘AlfaPay,’ Al Fardan Exchange now offers all its customers a branch in their pocket, enabling them to secure, quick and easy transactions across a range of services such as remittances and bill payments.

Hasan Fardan Al Fardan, CEO of Al Fardan Exchange L.L.C., said: “We are delighted to announce this significant and market-leading relationship with a major global brand like J.P. Morgan – one of the most respected and trusted names in the investment banking and payments world.

The global banking community recognizes the significant advancements our nation has made in the AML/CFT measures that the UAE Government and Regulators continue to undertake. This in turn has increased the confidence of the largest players globally to re-enter the UAE remittance market with carefully selected partners.

We are grateful to our nation’s leadership, including the UAE Central Bank, for their continued support in reinforcing the UAE’s standing and reputation as a leading global financial hub.

Omar Assaf, Chief of Treasury, Al Fardan Exchange L.L.C., added: “By offering a clearing service via some of the world’s most traded and in-demand currencies, we are offering our exchange customers unprecedented flexibility and convenience, allied with the most competitive pricing available. I believe the partnership will prove a huge success for those looking for the fastest and most reliable transactions in the UAE.”

About Al Fardan Exchange

Al Fardan Exchange is a member of the Al Fardan Group, which has roots stretching back to 1954. Emerging from a seafaring and pearl trading tradition to a commercial trade, the Al Fardan name is built on a solid bedrock of security and reliability. Leveraging on the Group’s diversified business interests and successful operations in real estate, high-end Jewellery and financial services, Al Fardan Exchange holds global reach with trust and credibility as its main ethics.

Established in 1971, Al Fardan Exchange has had the unique opportunity of playing a part in supporting communities who have helped build this nation, by helping them bring life to their own dreams – both here and in their home countries. Today, we are incredibly proud to serve the UAE’s cosmopolitan community through our 80+ strong network, spanning across all Emirates. Reinforced by strong relationships with over 150 global corresponding banks, financial institutions, and other financial service providers, we offer secure transactions that firmly place reliability and trust in the forefront.

To learn more about Al Fardan Exchange, visit alfardanexchange.com