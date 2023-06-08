Kuwait – Ooredoo, a world-class telecommunications provider in Kuwait, reaffirms its dedication to driving Kuwaitization initiatives by committing to nurturing and developing young local talent.

With a focus on diverse fields such as technology and integrated communications, the company aims to maximize productivity, engagement, and skill development to enhance company performance and customer satisfaction while making a meaningful impact on Kuwaiti society.

Talent Acquisition and Optimization:

Recognizing the crucial role of optimizing employee performance in long-term success, Ooredoo places significant emphasis on supporting Kuwaiti talents and empowering the next generation across various fields. With a majority of its executives being Kuwaitis, the company is committed to fostering the growth of local talent within the organization.

"Our vision is to develop a highly skilled Kuwaiti workforce and empower them to shape the future of the telecommunications industry. We take immense pride in our significant progress in Kuwaitization: over the past two years, 95% of our executives have been Kuwaitis.

This accomplishment demonstrates our unwavering dedication to supporting local talent and creating abundant opportunities for young Kuwaitis to excel.

At Ooredoo, we foster a performance-oriented culture that aims to enable employees to achieve their goals in perfect alignment with the company's strategic objectives. To further enhance this, we have implemented competitive rewards and recognition schemes that not only acknowledge but also celebrate the achievements of our top performers," said Abdulaziz Al-Babtain, CEO of Ooredoo Kuwait.

He then added: “By making substantial investments in the growth of our employees, empowering them with invaluable skills, and providing ample opportunities for development, we cultivate an environment of perpetual growth and progress."

Human Resources Strategy and University Partnerships:

Furthermore, Ooredoo takes pride in its collaboration with universities, establishing partnerships to kick off summer internship programs for young Kuwaiti talent. Through internships, university alumni programs, and other initiatives, the company provides valuable experience and opportunities for young Kuwaitis to contribute to Ooredoo's success.

"We are delighted to collaborate with universities and offer internship programs that empower young Kuwaiti talents. These programs provide them with a platform to contribute to Ooredoo's success while gaining valuable experience," said Omar Al Bassam, Chief Human Resources Officer at Ooredoo Kuwait.

Enabling Digital Transformation and Career Opportunities:

Aligned with its vision, the company strives to equip its employees with the necessary tools and resources to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. Ooredoo provides growth opportunities through modern learning and development platforms to enrich their knowledge and skills, offering avenues for advancement in their professional lives within the organization.

The company also implements various reward and recognition programs, appreciating and rewarding employees who excel in their performance and achievements, as they are the cornerstone of Ooredoo's success and ambassadors wherever they go.

The company's new tagline, 'Upgrade Your World,' embodies its dedication to enabling human progress and continuous improvement.

Ooredoo remains steadfast in its mission to upgrade lives and connect people through state-of-the-art telecommunications solutions. In line with its commitment to development and innovation, the company announces the introduction of new career opportunities within its organization. Ooredoo recognizes the growing importance of data science, artificial intelligence, ICT, digital marketing, and other cutting-edge technologies, inviting individuals with a passion for technology and a drive for innovation to join its team.

“At Ooredoo, we invite distinguished Kuwaiti talents, from recent graduates to experienced professionals, to join the world of communications with our dynamic team. We are soon launching an employment program, O-academy, to attract fresh graduates from private and public universities. In addition, our doors are open to job seekers in various specialties and sectors, including technical and specialized jobs in the fields of strategy, communications, information technology, and human resources”, highlighted Al Bassam

As Ooredoo paves the way for digital transformation, the company remains committed to creating a dynamic and progressive work environment where employees can unleash their potential and contribute to the exciting advancements happening in the industry.

About Ooredoo Kuwait:

Ooredoo Kuwait was established in December 1999 as the second operator in the country. Today, the company offers mobile, broadband internet and corporate managed services tailored to the needs of customers and businesses. The company operates a number of telecom providers in the region: Ooredoo Algeria, Ooredoo Tunisia, Ooredoo Maldives, and Ooredoo Palestine. Ooredoo Kuwait is a member of the international Ooredoo Group based in Doha, Qatar.