Al Ain Farms Group (AAFG) unites five leading UAE dairy, poultry, juice and egg brands Al Ain Farms, Marmum Dairy, Al Ajban Chicken, Al Jazira Poultry Farm’s Golden Eggs, and Saha Arabian Farms under one group, with a shared ambition to be the region’s leading provider in protein and beverages.

Backed by both Ghitha Holding and Yas Holding, AAFG aims to contribute to the UAE’s food security, industrial innovation, and self-reliance objectives in line with UAE National Food Security Strategy 2051.

AAFG has outlined a five-year roadmap to scale operations, drive innovation, and boost national production.

Abu Dhabi, UAE – In a landmark moment for the UAE’s food production and industrial sectors, Al Ain Farms Group (AAFG) was officially launched at the “Make it in the Emirates” Forum 2025. The announcement brings together five of the country’s most iconic dairy, poultry, juice and egg brands — Al Ain Farms, Marmum Dairy, Al Ajban Chicken, Al Jazira Poultry Farm’s Golden Eggs, and Saha Arabian Farms — under a single, united banner. Backed by Ghitha Holding, a publicly listed conglomerate spanning agriculture, food production and distribution sectors, and Yas Holding, a renowned Abu Dhabi-based, multi-industry investment company, AAFG brings decades of operational strength to serve as a national platform focused on protein and beverages, with the scale and vision to serve broader regional needs.

This historic consolidation is a significant milestone in a journey that began in 1981, when the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan established the farm with 200 cows – bringing, for first time in the nation’s history, access to fresh milk for its people. What started as a single dedicated entity serving the nation has evolved into a unified group of trusted UAE brands, expanding to meet growing regional demand for high-quality protein and beverages. Today, that commitment to self-reliance has transformed into a national pillar of food sovereignty—one that is rooted in legacy, driven by purpose, and built for global impact.

HE Tareq Abdulraheem Al Hosani, Chairman of AAFG, said the launch of AAFG marks an important step in the UAE’s long-term food strategy, as outlined by the nation’s Food Security Strategy 2051 and National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology, to become a regional hub for operational excellence and innovation.

“Al Ain Farms Group reflects the UAE’s ambition to lead the region in quality, sustainability, and innovation deeply rooted in our national identity. What began with the humanitarian vision of the UAE’s founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed, to nourish communities in the UAE has grown into a national mission of excellence on par with global standards of quality, shaping food — advancing food security, contributing to our industrial strength, and the food systems of tomorrow for all generations to come,” he said.

Issa Najeeb Khoory, Deputy CEO of Ghitha Holding and Board Member of AAFG, said that the new group will propel the UAE’s food production capabilities into a bold, new future. “Ghitha’s investment in Al Ain Farms Group is a vote of confidence in the UAE’s food resilience. We believe in building integrated, future-ready platforms that deliver long-term value to the nation — and AAFG, as a newly consolidated entity, stands at the forefront of that strategy.”

Low Ping, Group CEO of Yas Holding stated that "At Yas Holding, we are proud to support the formation of Al Ain Farms Group, building on our deep-rooted commitment to advancing the UAE’s food production sector. This strategic move reflects our ongoing mission to empower key industries that deliver impactful solutions for the people of the UAE. We are confident that Al Ain Farms Group will lead the way in transforming the future of food, not just in the country but across the region."

“This is more than growth — it’s transformation. We’re combining the scale of our operations, the trust of our brands, and decades of expertise to create a stronger, more agile food group across the UAE and beyond,” said Hassan Safi, Group CEO of AAFG.

“The consolidation brings the best of each brand under one unified umbrella — delivering the highest quality, efficiency, and standards to better serve our customers and lead the market.”

He continued: “Our priority is to deliver wholesome, high-quality, accessible nutrition to every home in the UAE — and extend that impact through collaborations with leading partners in integrated production, advanced R&D, and automation. We’re not just responding to demand — we’re setting a new standard for capability, care, and resilience in the region’s food sector.”

Through the union, AAFG aims to boost local production capabilities and strengthen a self-sustaining food ecosystem. The Group has outlined a five-year roadmap focused on scaling operations, driving product innovation, and expanding its contributions to national food security. AAFG currently holds a significant share of the UAE dairy and poultry market – and is focused on growing its presence across both categories.

This scale is matched by impact. AAFG is investing in cutting-edge product development — from sugar free products and excellence in camel milk development to next-generation alternative proteins. But beyond innovation, the Group is reinforcing its leadership in sustainable food production, including recyclable packaging, water recycling and fully integrated local supply chains that reduce import dependency and strengthen regional food resilience.

With clear expansion ambitions across the region and beyond, AAFG represents the emergence of a proudly Made in the UAE platform — one that goes beyond inherited infrastructure to build something the nation can truly be proud of. In the face of challenging desert conditions, AAFG reflects the UAE’s relentless drive for excellence, delivering food systems that meet global standards and advance the country’s reputation as a leader in food innovation.

About Al Ain Farms Group

Al Ain Farms Group (AAFG) is a national protein and beverages brand, delivering wholesome, high-quality, and accessible nutrition across fresh dairy, poultry, juice, and eggs. Operating across a fully integrated farm-to-shelf model, AAFG ensures freshness within 24 hours — supporting the UAE’s food security goals with products made locally and trusted regionally.

The Group brings together five of the UAE’s most trusted names in food production:

Al Ain Farms – Founded by the late H.H. Sheikh Zayed, a pioneer in the UAE dairy industry and one of the largest integrated dairy and poultry companies in UAE

– Founded by the late H.H. Sheikh Zayed, a pioneer in the UAE dairy industry and one of the largest integrated dairy and poultry companies in UAE Marmum Dairy – One of best-known brands in dairy, especially with its yoghurt category

– One of best-known brands in dairy, especially with its yoghurt category Al Ajban Chicken – One of the UAE’s first and most technologically advanced fresh poultry producers

– One of the UAE’s first and most technologically advanced fresh poultry producers Al Jazira Poultry Farm Golden Eggs – Home of the iconic Golden Eggs, known for traceability and innovation

– Home of the iconic Golden Eggs, known for traceability and innovation Saha Arabian Farms – A regional egg producer with operations across the UAE and Saudi Arabia

AAFG is part of Ghitha Holding PJSC, and backed by Yas Holding LLC, two UAE-based investment groups driving national self-sufficiency and sustainable food systems.

