H.E. Eng. Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Muwaiji, Chairman of the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), chaired the first meeting of the Ajman Chamber’s Board of Directors in 2024, to discuss the progress of its projects and initiatives and the efforts made to enhance the role of the Ajman Chamber as a major hub for the growth of the emirate’s economy and the promotion of sustainable development.

At the beginning of the meeting, H.E. Abdullah Al Muwaiji extended congratulations and blessings on the occasion of the advent of the holy month of Ramadan to H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, may Allah protect him,” and to H. H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may Allah protect him, .H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, the Ruler of the Emirate of Ajman and a member of the UAE Supreme Council, "may Allah protect him" and their brothers, the Rulers of the Emirates, H.H Sheikh Ammar Bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and the Crown Princes, and the citizens and residents of the UAE.

He stressed the need to intensify the Ajman Chamber’s participation agenda in exhibitions and economic events at the local and international levels, with the aim of promoting investment opportunities in various sectors in Ajman, discovering new foreign markets, and learning about best practices.

He also stated that the Ajman Chamber is keen to enhance its environmental contribution in conjunction with the year of sustainability 2024 by diversifying green investments and educating its member establishments from the private sector to adopt environmentally friendly solutions, conserve resources, and adopt best sustainable practices.

This came in the presence of H.E. Hamad Rashid Al Nuaimi, First Vice Chairman of the Ajman Chamber, H.E. Sheikh Sultan bin Saqr Al Nuaimi, Second Vice Chairman of the Ajman Chamber, members of the Board of Directors, and H. E Salem Al Suwaidi, Director-General of Ajman Chamber.

The meeting’s activities included reviewing the minutes of the fourth Board of Directors meeting in 2023, reviewing and approving the final account for the previous year, the progress of the Ajman Chamber’s projects for the current year, and the latest developments in organizing the Ajman International Education and Training Exhibition (AETEX 2024) in its 11th edition, which will be held in May 2024, in addition to reviewing progress report of the Ajman Chamber Youth Council and the agenda of its activities during the next phase.

The meeting recommended the need to promote educational investment opportunities in the emirate during AETEX 2024 and to intensify efforts to promote industrial and real estate investment opportunities within the forums and delegations that the Ajman Chamber receives during the next phase, in addition to consolidating cooperation and building partnerships with federal and local authorities in support of achieving the Ajman Chamber’s strategic objectives.

