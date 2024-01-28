The Ajman Business Women Council (AJBWC) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the International Charity Organization - Ajman, with a view to coordinating joint work and cooperating in launching community and charitable initiatives that serve the goals of both parties. This contributes to achieving sustainable development and supports humanitarian activities and the field of entrepreneurship in the emirate of Ajman.

MoU was signed by Dr. Amna Khalifa Al Ali, Chairwoman of the AJBWC, and Dr. Ali Abdullah Al Shehhi, on behalf of Dr. Khaled Abdul Wahab Al Khaja, Secretary-General of the International Charity Organization - Ajman, at the Organization’s headquarters in Ajman.

MoU stipulated strengthening cooperation and participation in the activities organized by both AJBWC and the Organization, benefiting from training courses and workshops, and providing the opportunity for the Organization’s member women business and project owners to participate in marketing and selling their products within the AJBWC's “Rufof” Initiative outlets, in addition to providing the opportunity for Bidayat license holders to participate in campaigns and exhibitions organized by the Organization.

Dr. Amna Khalifa stressed the importance of this MoU in supporting community and humanitarian projects and promoting women entrepreneurship, praising the great diversity of the charitable and humanitarian projects and activities launched by the Organization and the subsequent availability of promising opportunities for AJBWC's member women business owners.

She stated that AJBWC is keen to expand the circle of its partnerships with public benefit entities in light of its effort to achieve the Council’s vision aimed at advancing the role of women, empowering them, and motivating them to become partners in the development process and supporting them in the growth and sustainability of their businesses.

For his part, Dr. Al Khaja explained that charitable and community work needs to intensify efforts and diversify partnerships to ensure the quality and effectiveness of projects and initiatives directed to families and deserving groups and to promote development and improve the quality of life. He pointed out that the diversity of projects and initiatives launched by AJBWC will contribute significantly to the multiplicity of channels of cooperation between the Organization and the AJBWC and achieve the common goals of both parties.