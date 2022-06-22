Abu Dhabi, UAE: Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the ultra-low-fare national airline of the UAE, is launching an exciting new route from Abu Dhabi to Dammam in Saudi Arabia. Launching on the first of November 2022, the new destination provides affordable, hassle-free, point-to-point travel for tourists and residents in both the UAE and Saudi Arabia and offers unique travel opportunities on a convenient WIZZ flight schedule operating on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. Tickets are already on sale on wizzair.com and the airline’s mobile app, with fares starting from AED 99 *.

Dammam, a modern metropolis nestled on the tranquil Arabian Gulf, offers visitors green parks, airy waterfronts, and sandy beaches alongside a bustling arts, sports, and entertainment scene. The capital of the Eastern Province, Dammam is a popular location with adventurous travellers, who can enjoy fishing, diving, and swimming.

The new route from Wizz Air Abu Dhabi comes in line with the signed Memorandum of Understanding between Wizz Air Holdings and the Ministry of Investment of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia supported by the Saudi National Air Connectivity Programme (a Ministry of Tourism initiative) to support the development of the Saudi Tourism Sector. The MoU reflects a shared vision between the parties on the potential Wizz Air could bring to the Kingdom to stimulate tourist demand, thereby making a significant contribution to Saudi Arabia’s planned growth

Robert Carey, President of Wizz Air, said: “We are proud to announce new flights adding Dammam to our network. We would like to thank our partners for their support during the process, especially the Air Connectivity Programme, the Ministry of Investment, GACA, the Dammam airport, and the Government of Saudi Arabia. Wizz Air is committed to providing people in the Middle East with a mix of travel destinations, ultra-low fares and high quality onboard service. With our recently signed MoU, our new Saudi route demonstrates our commitment to supporting growth in Saudi Arabia by bringing in a new era of air travel and further strengthening point-to-point connectivity between the UAE and the Kingdom. Our WIZZ team looks forward to welcoming passengers onboard our modern, young, and green aircraft soon.”

Khalil Lamrabet, CEO of The Air Connectivity Program, said: “We are pleased to have been able to work with Wizz Air to grow its network to Saudi Arabia; the announced routes is a testament of the strong traffic potential that the Kingdom has to offer. The expansion of Wizz Air will offer more travel options to our guests from the UAE and beyond. We look forward to welcoming these new flights into our growing network and to working with Wizz Air to explore other expansion opportunities in the Kingdom. ”

Fahd bin Sulaiman Al-Harbi, CEO of Dammam Airports Company, said: “We are very happy to welcome Wizz Air flights at King Fahd International Airport. Strengthening the global connectivity of the Kingdom is very important and Dammam Airport Company (DACO) continues to develop new destinations to serve the citizens and residents of the Eastern province. We are ready to welcome tourists and impress them with the beauty of Dammam ”

Strategically located in the UAE, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi provides ultra-low fare, hassle-free and efficient travel options to Alexandria (Egypt), Amman (Jordan), Aqaba (Jordan), Athens (Greece), Baku (Azerbaijan), Belgrade (Serbia), Kutaisi (Georgia), Manama (Bahrain), Muscat (Oman), Salalah (Oman), Santorini (Greece), Sarajevo (Bosnia), Sohag (Egypt), Tel-Aviv (Israel), Tirana (Albania) and Yerevan (Armenia) among others.

The easing of COVID-19 restrictions and the removal of PCR test requirements for vaccinated travellers has made travel simpler again, allowing for more spontaneous trips abroad.

The airline has a young fleet composed of four brand new state-of-the-art Airbus A321neo aircraft, offering the lowest fuel burn, emissions, and noise footprint. Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has the lowest environmental footprint among its competitors in the region, supporting the airline’s long-term commitment to sustainability.

For ultimate peace of mind during this uncertain time, passengers can book tickets with confidence, thanks to WIZZ Flex. With WIZZ Flex, passengers can cancel their flight up to three hours before departure without any fee and receive 100% of the fare immediately reimbursed in airline credit.

-Ends-

*One-way price, including administration fee. One carry-on bag (max: 40x30x20cm) is included. Trolley bag and each piece of checked-in baggage is subject to additional fees. The price applies only to bookings made on wizzair.com and the WIZZ mobile app. Number of seats at indicated prices are limited.

About Wizz Air Abu Dhabi:

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is a joint venture by ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy, and Wizz Air Holdings Plc, the fastest growing and most sustainable European airline which operates a fleet of 153 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. A team of dedicated aviation professionals delivers superior service and very low fares, making Wizz Air the preferred choice of 27.1 million passengers in the Financial Year F22 ending 31 March 2022. Wizz Air is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker WIZZ. The company was recently named one of the world’s top ten safest airlines by airlineratings.com, the world’s only safety and product rating agency, and 2020 Airline of the Year by ATW, the most coveted honour an airline or individual can receive, recognizing individuals and organizations that have distinguished themselves through outstanding performance, innovation, and superior service. Wizz Air was also rated the most sustainable airline in Europe by Sustainalytics in January 2022

All Wizz Air Abu Dhabi flights are operated on Airbus A321 neo aircraft, with 239 seats