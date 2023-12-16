Sharjah, UAE: Air Arabia, the Middle East and North Africa’s first and largest low-cost carrier (LCC) operator, today marked the inauguration of its first flight to Phuket, Thailand with a ceremony at Sharjah International Airport. The event was attended by Her Excellency Miss Nipa Nirannoot, Consul-General of Thailand to Dubai and the Northern Emirates, His Excellency Mr. Khanin Boony Asopat, Consul of Thailand to UAE, in addition to senior management officials representing Sharjah International Airport and Air Arabia.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer, Air Arabia, said: "We are pleased to launch Air Arabia’s first flight to Phuket, a renowned tourist destination. We look forward to expanding our network of destinations to offer passengers affordable travel options. This launch underpins our dedication to providing travelers with convenient offerings while fostering growth in the travel and tourism industries in both counties.”

Tucked away in the Andaman Sea, Thailand's largest island, Phuket, is a tropical haven known for its scenic oceans and a lively arts and cultural scene. The new flights between Sharjah International Airport and Phuket International Airport will operate four times a week.

Air Arabia operates a modern fleet of 72 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft, the most modern and best-selling single aisle aircraft in the world. Offering passengers, a value-added onboard experience, the aircraft is equipped with ‘SkyTime’, a free in-flight streaming, and ‘SkyCafe’ an onboard catering service at affordable prices. In addition, Air Arabia offers ‘Air Rewards’ an innovative and generous loyalty program through which passengers can earn, transfer, and spend points.

Customers can now book their direct flights between the two cities by visiting Air Arabia’s website, or by calling the call centre or through travel agencies.

Schedule from and to Phuket, effective December 15, 2023 (all times local):

Flight Departure Time Arrival Time Aircraft Frequency G9 687 Sharjah 22:30 Phuket 07:55 Airbus A321 Monday/Wednesday/Friday/Sunday G9 688 Phuket 08:45 Sharjah 12:45 Airbus A321 Monday/Tuesday/Thursday/Saturday

