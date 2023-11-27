Sharjah, UAE: Air Arabia, the Middle East and North Africa’s first and largest low-cost carrier (LCC) operator announced the launch of a new route to the enchanting island of Phuket, Thailand from Sharjah.

The non-stop flights will connect Sharjah International Airport with Phuket International Airport with a frequency of four weekly flights starting from December 15, 2023, providing travelers with even more convenient and affordable options to explore one of the most famous destinations in Southeast Asia.

Schedule from and to Phuket, effective December 15, 2023 (all times local):

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, stated, "We are glad to introduce Phuket as the latest addition to our growing network which will further expand our footprint in the Thai market. This new route reflects our commitment to provide our customers with diverse travel options, connecting them to marvelous destinations around the world while continuously offering seamless connectivity, convenience, and an unparalleled air travel experience.”

Phuket, Thailand's largest island, is a tropical paradise renowned for its stunning beaches, crystal-clear waters, and vibrant cultural scene. Nestled in the Andaman Sea, Phuket offers a diverse range of experiences, from bustling markets to the tranquility of Kata and Karon beaches.

Air Arabia operates a fleet of Airbus A320 and A321 neo-LR aircraft, the most modern and best-selling single aisle aircraft in the world. The cabin configuration across the fleet provides added comfort with one of the most generous seat-pitch compared to any economy cabin. The aircraft is also equipped with ‘SkyTime’, a free in-flight streaming service that allows passengers to stream a wide selection of entertainment directly to their devices. Customers can also enjoy a variety of delicacies between snacks, meals, and sandwiches from the on-board ‘SkyCafe’ menu at affordable prices.

Customers can now book their direct flights from Sharjah to Phuket by visiting Air Arabia’s website, by calling the call centre, or through travel agencies.

