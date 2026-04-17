MUSCAT: Air connectivity from Muscat International Airport is expanding again, with key regional routes resuming this April.

Oman Air has announced the return of direct flights to Khasab starting April 18, 2026. The move is aimed at improving access to the scenic Musandam region and strengthening domestic connectivity across the Sultanate.

The airline also confirmed the resumption of services to Bahrain and Dubai from the same date, boosting travel options for both business and leisure passengers.

Meanwhile, low-cost carrier SalamAir has resumed direct daily flights to Sharjah. The airline said the restored service will offer greater flexibility and comfort for travellers commuting between Oman and the UAE.

The resumption of these routes marks a further step in restoring regional air links and meeting growing travel demand from Muscat.

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