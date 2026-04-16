Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, is making it more accessible for guests to travel with their cats and dogs, introducing a special promotional offer for its existing Pets Onboard service while continuing to deliver the care, comfort and safety that define the Etihad travel experience.

Already the only airline in the UAE to offer guests the option to travel with pets in the cabin, Etihad continues to evolve the service in response to growing demand from travellers who wish to bring important members of the family when they fly.

Until 31 May 2026, guests who book and travel within this period using the Pets Onboard service will benefit from a special promotional offer of $399 per flight segment, offering more accessibility, while ensuring the same thoughtful standards and always delivering the highest level of care, comfort and safety onboard.

To ensure the same level of comfort across all cabins, pets will travel in an approved carrier throughout the flight.

In Economy, the carrier may be placed under the seat in front of the guest, while those who prefer additional space may choose to book an extra seat for their pet.

In Business pets will continue to be accommodated with an additional seat, allowing them to enjoy the journey with the space and safety they need, reflecting Etihad’s commitment to ensure pets’ wellbeing throughout the flight.

“For many of our guests, pets are part of the family, and we understand how important it is to travel together. The service allows small cats and dogs to travel in the aircraft cabin alongside their owners, helping reduce stress for pets while allowing guests to keep their pets close throughout the journey” said Arik De, Etihad’s Chief Revenue and Commercial, “By making our Pets Onboard service more accessible, we hope to welcome even more guests travelling with their pets while continuing to offer the warmth, care and peace of mind that define the Etihad experience.”

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