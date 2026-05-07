The Emirates Group today released its 2025-26 Annual Report, achieving new record profit, revenue, and cash balance levels, despite a disruptive and challenging 12th month in its financial year.

For the financial year ended 31st March 2026, the Emirates Group reported record profit before tax (PBT) of AED24.4 billion (US$6.6 billion), up 7 percent from last year, and a PBT margin of 16.2 percent; record revenue of AED150.5 billion (US$41.0 billion), up 3 percent over last year’s results; record level of cash assets at AED59.6 billion (US$16.2 billion), up 12 percent from last year; and EBITDA of AED41.1 billion (US$11.2 billion), reflecting its strong operating profitability.

Emirates retained its place as the world’s most profitable airline, reporting record profit before tax (PBT) of AED22.8 billion (US$6.2 billion), up 7 percent from last year, and a PBT margin of 17.4 percent; record revenue of AED130.9 billion (US$35.7 billion), an increase of 2 percent over last year; highest-ever level of cash assets at AED54.9 billion (US$15.0 billion), 10 percent higher compared to 31st March 2025.

dnata delivered solid growth and performance across its business units, reporting record profit before tax (PBT) of AED1.6 billion (US$437 million), up 2 percent from last year, and a PBT margin of 6.8 percent; record revenue of AED23.6 billion (US$6.4 billion), up 12 percent; strong cash assets of AED4.7 billion (US$1.3 billion), up by 28 percent.

Emirates Group also announced a dividend of AED3.5 billion (US$1.0 billion) to its owner, the Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD).

The UAE corporate tax rate applied to the Emirates Group increased from 9 percent to 15 percent this year, due to the adoption of Pillar Two tax rules in the UAE. After accounting for the tax charge, the Group’s profit after tax is AED21.0 billion (US$5.7 billion), up 3 percent from 2024-25.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates airline and Group, said, “These outstanding results, despite significant challenges in the last month of our financial year, reaffirm the strength and resilience of the Emirates Group’s business model, which is rooted in safety, excellence, innovation, people and partnerships. For the first 11 months of 2025-26, the picture across the Group was very positive. Strong demand for our products and services was driving revenue, and we were achieving healthy margins thanks to our sustained investments in product, people, technology and brand. Month after month, we were surpassing our targets.”

He added that the performance also reflects the ambitious vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and the continued support and guidance of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.

He added,” We are fortunate to be based in Dubai, where years of infrastructure investments and a cohesive aviation ecosystem has enabled the government to quickly secure safe corridors for commercial flights. Emirates and dnata have since gradually restored operations at DXB. Although we are still operating at a lower passenger capacity than pre-disruption, cargo operations have ramped up to support the movement of essential goods into and through the UAE.”

He noted, “The Emirates Group has navigated crises and disruptions before. Each time, we placed our focus on our customers and our people, and each time, we have bounced back stronger. Our people are a big part of our success, enabling us to respond with agility in a dynamic operating environment. I’d like to thank all our employees – they have truly exemplified the qualities that set the Emirates Group apart during testing times.”

In 2025-26, the Group collectively invested AED17.9 billion (US$4.9 billion) in new aircraft, facilities, equipment, and the latest technologies to support its growth plans.

The Group’s total workforce grew by 8 percent to 130,919 employees, as Emirates and dnata continued recruitment activity around the world to support its expanding operations and boost its future capabilities. The Group’s UAE national workforce also grew to surpass 4,000, showing the success of its programmes to attract, grow and retain local talent.