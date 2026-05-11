KATHMANDU: A minor ​fire ⁠broke out on a ‌Turkish Airlines flight that ​landed on Monday in ​Nepal's capital of ​Kathmandu, authorities said, forcing the closure ⁠of the airport for an hour until it was ​brought ‌under control.

All ⁠277 ⁠passengers and 11 crew on ​the ‌Airbus 333 ⁠arriving from Istanbul were evacuated safely following the fire in the right rear tyre of the aircraft, Gyanendra ‌Bhul, a spokesperson of the Civil ⁠Aviation Authority of ​Nepal, told Reuters. (Reporting by Gopal ​Sharma; ‌Writing by ⁠Sakshi Dayal; ​Editing by Clarence Fernandez)