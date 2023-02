KATHMANDU - The pilot of a Yeti Airlines plane which crashed in Nepal killing 71 people said before the crash there was no power from the aircraft's engines, a preliminary investigation report said on Wednesday.

The plane crashed just before landing in the tourist city of Pokhra on Jan. 15 in one of Nepal's worst airplane accidents in 30 years.

(Reporting by Gopal Sharma in Kathmandu, writing by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; editing by Jason Neely)