Kuwait’s leading low-cost carrier Jazeera Airways has announced the successful operation of its first flight to Kathmandu, thus marking the first direct connectivity between Kuwait and Nepal since the closure of Kuwait International Airport.

The milestone flight was operated via the King Fahad International Airport in Dammam, one of the airline’s dual-base network in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

This integrated air-and-land corridor continues to provide a reliable alternative, enabling passengers to travel to and from Kuwait despite ongoing operational constraints, said the airline in a statement.

The restoration of Kathmandu reconnects Kuwait with Nepal at a critical time, providing a vital link for the Nepali community, one of the largest expatriate populations in Kuwait.

The service supports passengers traveling to reunite with families, return home, or resume work, while also facilitating the movement of essential cargo, it stated.

Since the launch of its dual-base operations, Jazeera Airways has progressively rebuilt its network, now serving 36 cities across 10 countries, with over 1,500 flights and more than 450,000 seats scheduled through May 15.

The addition of Kathmandu further strengthens this expanding corridor, reinforcing the airline’s role in maintaining essential connectivity, it added.

On the Nepal operations, CEO Barathan Pasupathi said: "The first flight to Kathmandu marks an important milestone in restoring connectivity between Kuwait and Nepal following the airport closure. While conditions remain complex, our focus is clear - ensuring safe, reliable travel for our passengers and supporting the communities that depend on these links."

"We are proud to reconnect Kuwait with Kathmandu and look forward to taking Nepalis even closer home to other destinations in the country," stated Pasupathi.

Jazeera Airways continues to work closely with authorities and partners across Kuwait and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to expand capacity and reopen critical routes, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity for both passengers and cargo, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

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