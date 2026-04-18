Thumbay University Hospital has reinforced its leadership in maternity care with a thoughtful and patient-focused initiative that celebrates one of life’s most important milestones. In a campaign designed to support and reward expecting mothers, the hospital announced a special promotional drive offering meaningful benefits to families who chose the institution for their delivery journey.

As part of the initiative, 15 mothers who had completed their delivery bookings were choosen as lucky winners and awarded gold coins, creating a lasting memory tied to the birth of their child. Elevating the campaign further, one grand prize winner received a completely free delivery package, reflecting the hospital’s commitment to easing both the emotional and financial aspects of childbirth.

The campaign, hosted at Thumbay University Hospital, brought together 200 families, healthcare professionals, and leadership in a warm and celebratory atmosphere. It highlighted not just the rewards, but the trust that patients place in the hospital during one of the most critical phases of their lives.

Speaking on the initiative, Mr. Akbar Moideen Thumbay, Vice President of the Healthcare Division, Thumbay Group, emphasized the deeper purpose behind the campaign. He noted that motherhood is a life-changing experience.Healthcare providers have a responsibility to go beyond clinical care. He added that initiatives like these are designed to make families feel valued, supported, and reassured that they are in the right place for safe and compassionate care.

He further stated that Thumbay University Hospital continues to invest in advanced maternity services including water birthing facilities, experienced medical teams, and patient-centric programs that align with the evolving expectations of families in the UAE. According to him, combining clinical excellence with thoughtful engagement is what truly defines modern healthcare.

This initiative reflects the hospital’s broader philosophy of integrating quality healthcare with meaningful human experiences. By recognizing and rewarding patients, Thumbay University Hospital continues to strengthen its bond with the community while setting new benchmarks in maternity care across the region.

Supporting this commitment is the hospital’s advanced Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU), which operates 24 hours a day to provide specialized care for newborns and children requiring close monitoring and critical support. It is staffed by expert neonatologists, paediatric Intensivists and is equipped with state-of-the-art technology.

With a growing reputation for excellence, Thumbay University Hospital remains one of the preferred destinations for families seeking trusted, safe, and comprehensive maternity services in the UAE. For delivery bookings and doctor appointments, contact via WhatsApp +971 600 515555