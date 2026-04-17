DOHA: As additional flights are introduced, operations at the airport continue to support smooth passenger flow, with key services and facilities readily available to make travel as comfortable and seamless as possible, the Hamad International Airport (HIA) said in a social media post.

The airport has remained fully operational throughout, working closely with the relevant authorities to accommodate increased flight schedules while maintaining the high standards passengers expect.

Passengers departing from Doha are advised to travel to the airport only if they hold a valid and confirmed ticket.

The safety and well-being of passengers and employees remain our top priority, HIA said.

" Operations continue to be aligned with the relevant authorities, and schedules may be adjusted or cancelled due to circumstances beyond our control," it added.

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