Sharjah, UAE: Air Arabia, the Middle East and North Africa’s first and largest low-cost carrier (LCC) operator, announced the launch of its newest route connecting Sharjah with Athens, the capital of Greece. Commencing operations on June 28th, 2024, the new launch underscores the airline’s commitment to promote affordable travel around the world.

Schedule from and to Athens, effective June 28, 2024 (all times local):

Flight Departure Time Arrival Time Aircraft Frequency G9 684 Sharjah 09:00 Athens 13:05 Airbus A320 Tuesday/Thursday/Friday/Sunday G9 685 Athens 13:55 Sharjah 19:50 Airbus A320 Tuesday/Thursday/Friday/Sunday

The new service will operate with a frequency of 4 weekly flights, providing travelers with a direct and efficient connection between the two vibrant cities. With this latest addition to its expanding network, Air Arabia aims to facilitate increased accessibility for both business and leisure travelers, fostering economic and cultural ties between the UAE and Greece.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer, Air Arabia, said: "We are glad to announce the start of our non-stop service connecting Sharjah with Athens, a city known for its rich history, culture and business opportunities. The launch of Air Arabia’s flights to Athens reflects our ongoing commitment to provide our customers with seamless connectivity between the two cities while offering an accessible and affordable travel options. We look forward to welcoming our passengers onboard to explore the ancient city of Athens.”

Air Arabia operates a fleet of Airbus A320 and A321 neo-LR aircraft, the most modern and best-selling single aisle aircraft in the world. The cabin configuration across the fleet provides added comfort with one of the most generous seat-pitch compared to any economy cabin. The aircraft is equipped with ‘SkyTime’, a free in-flight streaming service that allows passengers to access a wide selection of entertainment directly to their devices. Customers can also enjoy a variety of delicacies between snacks, meals, and sandwiches from the on-board ‘SkyCafe’ menu at affordable prices.

Customers can now book their direct flights from Sharjah to Athens by visiting Air Arabia’s website, calling the call center, or through travel agencies.

