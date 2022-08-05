Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) invests in Artificial Intelligence (AI) to innovate solutions, programmes and initiatives that improve the performance and productivity as well as promote the quality of DEWA’s services. Through Digital DEWA, the digital arm of DEWA, DEWA reshapes the concept of a utility to contribute in creating a new digital future for Dubai, and disrupt the entire business of public utilities by becoming the world’s first digital utility to use autonomous systems for renewable energy and storage while expanding the use of AI and digital services.

“DEWA’s plans align with promising government strategies and plans, including the UAE Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2031, which aims to develop an integrated system that employs AI in vital areas of the UAE, and the Dubai 10X Initiative, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, which mandates the Government of Dubai to aid Dubai’s progress into leading the future by making it ten years ahead of other cities through government innovation and reshaping traditional frameworks. DEWA’s application of the latest innovative technologies has helped it achieve the best results globally compared to top utilities in Europe and the USA. The smart adoption of DEWA’s services reached 98.99% until the end of the second quarter of 2022. DEWA has completed the digital integration of more than 70 projects with government and private organisations,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

Digital DEWA is based on four pillars: launching advanced solar power technologies; deploying a renewable energy grid with innovative energy storage technologies; expanding and integrating AI solutions to make Dubai the first city to provide electricity and water services using AI technologies and digital services.

DEWA’s most prominent innovative solutions in using AI and the latest Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies include:

Rammas

Rammas, DEWA’s virtual AI employee, is available on seven channels for customer service. These include DEWA’s smart app (iOS and Android), DEWA’s website and social media account on Facebook, Amazon’s Alexa, and Google Assistant, robots, and WhatsApp Business. Rammas provides round-the-clock multiple services and answers enquiries in English and Arabic. DEWA employs AI to enhance customer and employee happiness as well as improve the performance of its systems through ‘Rammas for You’ and ‘Rammas at Work’ and ‘Powered by Rammas’. Rammas has answered more than 6.4 million enquiries since its inception in the first quarter of 2017 and until the end of June 2022.

Cyber Defense Centre

The Cyber Defense Centre at DEWA uses AI and Big Data to detect potential security risks and reduce the time to respond to incidents.

Customer Care Centre

DEWA, through its Customer Care Centre, provides a consistent, integrated and seamless experience for customers, enabling them to complete their transactions anytime and anywhere. The integrated interactive digital centre includes a unified and advanced information base that enables employees to respond to customer enquiries faster and more accurately. It also includes a dynamic list supported by AI so that employees can identify the caller’s account and communication records between the two sides.

Robotic Process Automation

The project works to automate business processes using AI to reduce repetitive and routine tasks. The RPA includes several initiatives such as the automation: of server vulnerability status update, data caching service monitoring of DEWA’s virtual AI employee, work clearance application (WCA) process, GIS (Geographic Information Systems) Monitoring System, Bank Guarantee Statement (bank offers), and Domain Naming System (DNS) Scanning.

Asset Performance Management

The app manages key equipment at the Jebel Ali Power Plant and Water Desalination Complex using AI and cloud platforms.

Distribution Asset Criticality Ranking (DACR)

This system uses AI to digitise the criticality ranking of energy distribution assets for 34,000 transmission substations.

Automated Power Restoration Application

The app automatically locates the technical fault, isolates the affected network sections, reconfigures the network and restores the electrical supply automatically and without human interaction.

GT Intelligent controller

The Digital Twin Gas Turbine (GT) Intelligent Controller uses thermodynamic, AI, and machine learning to control gas turbines at M-Station in Jebel Ali, the largest power generation and water desalination plant in the UAE. It improves turbine efficiency, increases its generation capacity, and reduces fuel consumption and harmful emissions.

AI Procurement in a Box toolkit

DEWA collaborated with the World Economic Forum’s Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution and The Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution UAE (C4IR UAE), to launch AI Procurement in a Box toolkit. The toolkit provides advanced mechanisms for government procurement of AI technologies.

Power Block app

DEWA and Siemens have started a project to develop the smart Power Block app for the power station as a prototype on a larger scale. The app depends entirely on AI techniques as well as modern thermodynamic science.

One-Way Data System

DEWA has received an international patent for its One-Way Data System, which was designed and implemented internally to ensure the security of data transmission from power and desalination stations to a shared platform. This builds a knowledge base for decision-makers, enabling them to access data through smart devices.

Smart Power Plant

DEWA’s Smart Power Plant is a centralised information system that automatically gathers data from control systems in real time and is capable of functions such as watering plants using the One-Way Data Device. The operational system is clear and comprehensive, allowing quick analysis and fast decision making to improve performance and prevent potential mishaps.

Operation and Strategic Planning Improving System

The system is used to manage operational performance. It was developed using data science to improve the performance of the power generation units and thus improve efficiency.

Simulator and Training Centre

The centre enhances the capabilities of engineers and technicians at DEWA. It enables trainees to experience real-life conditions and provides them with the skills needed for dealing with different circumstances.

Forecast PV Panel Production System

The system relies on modern technologies such as 3D cloud systems, AI, deep learning, high-density cameras on the main satellite and a network of metrological stations to predict irradiance, dust and cloud movement, which can affect PV performance.

Water Smart Distribution Management System

The system aims to increase the visibility and management of its water distribution network. It has a centralised around-the-clock system for remote control and monitoring, as well as innovative smart equipment and systems. It also uses Remote Terminal Units (RTUs) installed at interconnections between the transmission and distribution pipelines. In addition, it is linked with advanced water SCADA (Supervisory Control & Data Acquisition) and hydraulic-management systems. The system will improve fault location and isolation, and lower costs.

High Water Usage Alert service

The High-Water Usage Alert helps customers detect leakage in water connections after the meter. The system sends instant notifications to the customer if there is an unusual increase in consumption to check the internal connections and repair any leaks.

Spot Robot

DEWA uses the four-legged Spot Robots to detect faults, test connection points of high-voltage cables, detect leakage in water pipes, conduct security and monitoring patrols, ensure construction works are aligned with specifications using multiple-angle cameras, and manage different facilities such as warehouses, in addition to helping people of determination.

Industrial Arm

DEWA uses the Industrial Arm Robot to clean the surface of low-voltage electrical equipment, painting and welding operations, and clean equipment and valves.