Muscat: In recognition of its continuous endeavor to adopt a culture of innovation and excellence across all operations that cater to individual and corporate customers, ahlibank received the coveted ‘Best Bank in Oman’ Award at the recently concluded Arab Banks Awards and Commendations of Excellence 2022. The event was organized by the World Union of Arab Bankers (WUAB), at a high-profile award ceremony held in Istanbul, Turkey, recently.

On behalf of the bank, the award was received by Ms. Jumana Aflah Al-Hashmi, Deputy Head -Marketing & Corporate Communications. The prestigious award was bestowed on ahlibank in acknowledgment of its exceptional performance and substantial contribution to the local and regional banking industry. Where the Bank achieved growth in the total revenues of retail banking services, doubled the size of its assets, also expanded its branch network, and recorded an increased financial performance throughout the year. Furthermore, it has also made significant progress in building its retail and corporate business lines through funding small and large-scale projects; and ramping up efforts to develop the potential of young Omanis and provide them with a platform for accelerated growth.

Conveying appreciation to WUAB for the top recognition and expressing the Bank’s delight in the impressive win, Ms. Al-Hashmi of ahlibank said, “This is, indeed, a momentous occasion for ahlibank. We are pleased to be recognized by the top banking organization in the Arab world; it is a validation of our growing credentials as a highly preferred bank in the country. We have found our niche in the local market in a concise period, reaping benefits from our assiduously crafted growth strategy. Our vital financial metrics and performance indicators are proof of our consistent growth and overwhelming success in meeting and exceeding our customer needs. Today, our customers are guaranteed enhanced banking experiences with our suite of innovative products and services and our strategic digital transformation drive”.

“The ‘Best Bank in Oman’ Award, on a major Arab platform, is a testament to our customer-centric approach to banking, which has helped us push the envelope, so to say, in presenting products and services that are on par with global banking standards. Our sustained growth is thanks, in no small measure, to the trust reposed by our customers in our products; we have, in turn, honored this trust and loyalty by increasingly offering personalized banking solutions to different segments of society, including young adults, ladies, and retirees. We will continue to deliver exceptional banking experiences to our customers and achieve more awards that recognize our service-oriented approach to business.” She added.

ahlibank has recently won several local and regional awards; however, this new achievement attests to its impressive first and second-quarter performance this year. The second quarter results, in particular, saw the bank netting a profit of RO 15.8 million, an increase of 18.6 percent over the same period last year. Whether Net Loans, Advances, Financing, or Total Assets were recorded, the Bank witnessed growth in all its performance metrics, demonstrating its robust growth throughout the year.

The WUAB, a sister organization of the Union of Arab Banks, is a nonprofit Arab forum of more than 500 bankers in the Arab region and around the world. One of its key aims is to facilitate a platform for networking among Arab bankers and finance professionals along with their foreign counterparts, thereby strengthening relations with international markets and enhancing the position of the Arab banking and financial industries worldwide.

