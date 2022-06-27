Muscat: Perusing its mission to create innovative banking solutions for the future, ahli islamic has continued to launch digital initiatives that fulfil the needs of both individual and corporate customers.

Among the many successful initiatives launched as part of the Bank’s digital roadmap is the Islamic Corporate Internet Banking, also known as IslamiNET, an online portal that has been specifically designed to support corporate customers with seamless transactions that facilitate ease of business.

Yousuf Al Rawahi, Deputy General Manager and Head of ahli islamic says, “Digital transformation is one of our key growth driving factors. Our digital transformation strategy considers both the operational productivity of the bank as well as enhancement of services that it provides to our customers including retail, private banking, SMEs, and corporates. Committed to delivering a seamless customer-centric experience that ahli islamic has become known for, we have created IslamiNET as a time-effective, hassle-free service that comes with the Sharia-compliant stamp.

Building on the power of innovative and technological advancements, IslamiNET is a bi-lingual online portal, which provides multiple services that allow straightforward user access control and enables the customer to perform tasks efficiently.

The impressive features include easy fund transfers, bulk payments, WPS and salary transfers, PASI and bill payment for customers in the corporate sector, as well downloading statements among a list of other services.

Commenting on the addition of IslamiNet to the Bank’s corporate segment, Al Rawahi adds, “IslamiNET is a great addition to our portfolio of offerings in the corporate segment. Tailored to meet the demands of the discerning corporate customers, IslamiNET is a convenient, accessible, secure, fast, and Shariah-compliant banking solution that helps accelerate our customers’ digital transformation journey.”

A true partner in its customers’ success, ahli islamic continues to strive and deliver the highest standard of services and solutions that drive its digital transformation polices. They also reflect the bank’s steady affirmation to adhere to Oman vision 2040, which aims to foster a productive and diversified economy, to turn Oman into an attractive global business hub and propel the nation towards sustainable growth and holistic progress.

-Ends-