Muscat: As part of its continuous endeavour to provide premium banking services to high-net-worth individuals, ahli islamic has launched “Al Shumookh” Banking segment, targeting its growing base of elite clients. Tailored for premium, private and wealth management clients, it offers a range of exclusive products and services to enhance their everyday banking experience.

The new Al Shumookh banking segment is open for existing and prospective Omani, and expatriate customers, whose monthly incomes - OMR 3,500 and above - are transferred to the bank or have a total deposit of OMR 35,000 and more. Under this segment, customers of Al Shumookh Premium Banking, Al Shumookh Private Banking, and Wealth Management, will enjoy the facilities of a designated service centre and will be attended by dedicated relationship managers who will assist them in their investments and financial planning. In addition, they will be offered exclusive rates on financing and will have special access to the airport lounges.

Speaking about ahli islamic’s strategic growth initiatives, against the backdrop of the new banking segment, Yousuf Al Rawahi, DGM, and Head of ahli islamic said, “Al Shumookh reflects our commitment to create and implement banking solutions that are convenient and suitable for the current market conditions. We believe innovation is the key to progress, and our value-added approach to banking has helped us enhance our product portfolio with segments tailored to meet the needs and requirements of our growing base of clients. Al Shumookh, designed for our elite customers, is a testament to the Bank’s commitment to protect and manage wealth in the best interests of its customers.

“We are aware of the newfound global popularity of Islamic banks and are capitalizing on this wave with our top-class service standards, where the focus is on partnering with customers. Our Shari’a-compliant banking solutions have, and will continue to shape, the fortunes of our customers and pave the path of our progress in the local and regional banking sector. The recent past has demonstrated our strong intent to enhance our presence in the country with newer branch networks, and to meet everyday banking needs of our growing customer base with relevant and timely products.”

Reiterating similar sentiments, Noora Sabah Sultan – AGM, Head of Retail, ahli Islamic, commented: “We rely on customer feedback and market trends in conceptualising new products. As a key player in the Omani banking sector, we have strengthened our wealth management portfolio to meet specific requirements of our growing client base, empowering them with financial flexibilities designed to enhance their wealth - for now, and in the future. We expect this to bolster Oman’s economic and social development further.”

Al Shumookh clients will have access to a bundle of investment options via Wealth Management; they will have dedicated Relationship Managers at selected branches at their disposal; they will be provided with a branded platinum debit card for (premium banking) and a signature debit card for (private banking) with an increased daily withdrawal limit of up to OMR 1,000 –branded cheque book, with the quickest turnaround time.

Credit card holders of Al Shumookh Private and Al Shumookh Premium banking will earn higher Pearl Points (8 and 6 for every 3 OMR spent for Private and Premium, respectively). They will be eligible for 1% cash back, chauffer, concierge services, a dedicated service centre, relationship manager, multi-travel insurance, and access to more than 1,000 airport lounges worldwide.

Explaining Al Shumookh Wealth Management further, Noora Sabah Sultan pointed out that the Bank would offer a range of Shari’a-compliant investment solutions to meet its customers’ current and future needs. “We are following global banking standards in providing wealth management as an investment advisory service, combining other financial services to address the specific needs of our wealthy clients. Our wealth management advisors will help clients develop comprehensive investment strategies to cover various Islamic investments. They will also coordinate with them to incorporate an optimal tax planning strategy into their wealth planning,” she added.

ahli islamic continues to provide innovative products and services structured to increase its market presence, catering to customers keen to adopt sharia-compliant products. The Bank facilitates customers to operate their businesses under Shari’a principles by providing a wide array of Shari’a-based financial products and ensuring the highest level of service standards that focus on ‘Partnering’ with its customers.

